Enjoy art, performances and lots of food at Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street





Historic Walnut Street will be buzzing on May 6 and 7, as Artsfest returns for its 43rd year. The event, hosted by the Springfield Regional Arts Council, is one of the largest outdoor arts festivals in southwest Missouri, with tens of thousands in attendance. It features nearly 120 artists from across the country as well as live entertainment and a wide variety of food. Artsfest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5, children 5 and under are admitted free. Here’s what you can expect to find at the festival. Art, art and more art The variety of art at Artsfest runs the gamut from clay to woodworking, drawing to photography and everything in between. Performers will see their tents set up along Walnut Street, between National Avenue and John Q. Hammons Parkway. And bring your wallet. This is not an art exhibit. Many artists make a living on the festival circuit, and your purchases help them continue to create and show their work. There’s also a special Live Art Zone, near the intersection of Walnut and John Q. Hammons, where nine local artists will create original works of art while the public watches their progress. These paintings will be sold. Check the Springfield Regional Arts Council website for more information. Artists paint in the live art zone of Artsfest on Walnut Street 2019. The event returns for its 43rd year on May 6-7. (Photo: Downtown Springfield Association) Kid-friendly entertainment The Springfield Regional Arts Council ensures there is fun for everyone at Artsfest. There is a special children’s area on the southwest corner of Walnut and John Q. Hammons. Children can dye a t-shirt for free. There will also be a chalk drawing area, where young artists can create their own works of art. The Princesses of 417 will have a booth at the event, meeting, greeting and taking pictures with guests all weekend. The princesses will also entertain the crowds with a show at 12:45 p.m. on May 7. Artsfest draws crowds on sunny weekends to Springfield. in 2022 (Photo by Shannon Cay) A wide variety of live entertainment Artsfest has four stages for live entertainment, with acts ranging from live music to dancing. The lineup of musicians includes a wide variety of styles from local bands like Shaun Munday, Hometown Tourist, Vic Vaughan & Souled Out, The Paper Moons and The Jin J. X Group. The dance stage, on the west side of the festival footprint, will feature local dance troupes including Studio VIE, Petra Junior Company, Point Performing Arts, Ozark Dance Academy and Springfield Dance Alliance. Go online to find the Saturday schedule performers or Sunday schedule. Live performers are a highlight for Artsfest attendees on Sunny Weekend in Springfield in 2022. (Photo by Shannon Cay) Food, glorious food Bring your appetite to Artsfest. There will be plenty of delicious treats to fill your belly. The University Plaza parking lot, at the northwest corner of Walnut and John Q. Hammons, will feature several food trucks as well as a live entertainment stage. These trucks include: City Utilities Water Wagon

Sweet pieces

Egg Rolls Laes

Down South Fried Fish Co.

Pineapple Whisk

The crepe shop There is a wide variety of dishes available including Crosstown BBQ, Greek Belly, Peruvian and South American, Jamaican Patty Co. and Xurro Handcrafted Spanish Donuts. And if you’re thirsty, there will be stalls selling bottled water and Coca-Cola products, as well as three beer tents. Artsfest in 2022 has drawn steady crowds on sunny weekends in Springfield. (Photo by Shannon Cay) Jeff Kessinger

Jeff Kessinger is the reader engagement editor for the Springfield Daily Citizen and the voice of its daily newsletter SGF AM. He has covered sports in southwest Missouri for nearly 20 years, from young athletes to pros. The Springfield native and Missouri State University alum is excited to do journalism in the Queen City, helping connect the community with important information. He and his wife Jamie try daily to keep a tent on the circus which is a blended family of five children and three cats. More from Jeff Kessinger

