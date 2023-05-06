News | City of West Hollywood

The city of West Hollywood annually celebrates the rich traditions brought to the United States by Russian-speaking immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Each year, the city recognizes Russian-speaking Community Cultural Heritage Month to embrace the diverse identities and cultural history of members of the Russian-speaking community whose origins span vast territories with varied religious and social traditions.

The former Soviet Union consisted of 15 republics: Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Russian culture itself has stood the test of time. With over 100 distinct ethnic groups within the former USSR, Russian culture does not represent any particular group. For Russian speakers, the Russian language unites people and serves to connect and deepen a common culture across regions.

This year, as the devastation of war continues to grip Ukraine, Russian-speaking Community Cultural Heritage Month programming will continue to focus on championing peace in Ukraine and bringing together the diverse Russian-speaking community. to share cultural heritage and welcome new members of the community.

The following are Russian-Speaking Community Cultural Heritage Month events presented by the City of West Hollywood and its Russian-Speaking Advisory Council in May:

On Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 12 p.m., the City of West Hollywood presents Victory in Europe Day, which marks the end of the Nazi regime in Germany and the defeat of the German army in Europe. The event will take place at the Plummer Parks Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, and will serve as a remembrance for the approximately 50 million people who lost their lives during World War II. The event will be followed by MUSIC WITH A CINEMA CAMERA, dedicated to VE Day, presented by Helix Collective. The ensemble performs the music of innovative films from the 1920s-80s by composers from the former Soviet Union such as It’s a wonderful life with a score by Dimitri Tiomkin, Man with a movie cameraone of the first representations of the cities of Ukraine in the cinema, The Horsefly, with music by Dmitri Shostakovich, and more. This is a free event and no RSVP is required. For more information, please call (323) 848-6501 or email [email protected].

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4 p.m., the Russian-speaking Advisory Council of the City presents MaySky Classic Night 2023, an evening filled with beautiful classical music performed by world famous stars. This year’s event will be held in the City Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, and will benefit Casa De Luz via the Imperial Court to Los Angeles and Hollywood. Casa De Luz is a refugee home on the border of Mexico and the United States that houses people who would otherwise be prosecuted or executed in their own country.

On Sunday May 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the City and its Russian-speaking Advisory Council will host the 22n/a Annual WeHo Mishka Festival at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The event will be an opportunity to explore and share the deep historical elements of Russian culture. He will also present the 17e Annual presentation of the Russian-speaking community awards. The day will also include a reception for the Art of Wellness exhibit currently on display in the Long Hall. For more information, call (323) 848-6501.

On Sunday May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., 11 of the region’s best animators will meet on the same stage in the extraordinary light Candy Land children’s show where exciting adventures await you in the sweet land ruled by the Candy Queen and the Candy King. This free show will take place at Plummer Parks Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

About West Hollywood’s Russian-Speaking Community The city of West Hollywood is home to a large community of people from areas of the former Soviet Union. According to a 2013 West Hollywood community survey, 3,872 people live in the city and identify a former Soviet Union region as their primary ancestry. This represents about 11 percent of the city’s total population of 34,399 people.

Many members of the Russian-speaking community put down roots in West Hollywood after fleeing discrimination and anti-Semitism. In the early 1970s, the then USSR experienced a wave of emigration due to government policy. Many people have chosen to come to Los Angeles to seize the future opportunities of a free world for themselves and their children. They came here thanks to the support provided by local programs and non-profit organizations to help Jewish immigrants in what would become the city of West Hollywood. The city remains a thriving hub for the region’s Russian-speaking community.

Since 2001, the City has recognized the Russian-speaking Community Cultural Heritage Month to bring to life the cultural and creative traditions of members of the Russian-speaking community with programming showcasing the rich visual arts, performing arts, language and the story.

