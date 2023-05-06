2023-2024 USAC Candidates’ Debates: Campus Events Commissioner





Two candidates for the position of Campus Events Commissioner of the Council of Undergraduate Students attended the second of the 2023-2024 USAC Candidates’ Debates on Thursday. The USA Elections Board and the Daily Bruin co-hosted a series of debates starting at 7 p.m. between candidates in the upcoming USAC election. Two candidates are vying for the position of Campus Events Commissioner. Abdo Hussein, a freshman in business economics with the United Bruin Movement slate, said he’s coming forward to create more transparency, diversity and mental health resources for UCLA students. He added that he wanted to hold open public forums and open up new communication channels to foster transparency. Hussein also said he wants to engage with club leaders representing underrepresented communities to help understand what kinds of events students want. I am ready to work tirelessly to bring you events that matter, drive engagement and represent the diverse interests of our Bruin community,” he said. Mason Miller, a third-year psychology and sociology student, said his experience as a member of the commissions marketing team over the past two years CQ3 (0:28) ok will help him deliver more programming student centered, popular entertainment and student sports. on the campus. He added that he hopes to improve methods of funding events on campus by bringing in external sources of financial support. Over the past year, CEC has already made great strides in building our sponsorship network, and that’s something I really want to continue next year,” he said. I think by bringing in our own funds from private or individual sources that we can kind of use at our discretion, we’ll be able to put on bigger events not just in terms of Bruin Bash, but just all of our events across the board. Students can vote in elections on MyUCLA beginning May 5 at 12 p.m. and ending May 12 at 2 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailybruin.com/2023/05/05/usac-candidate-debates-2023-2024-campus-events-commissioner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos