It’s very abusive: the strike in Hollywood pits screenwriters against studios

As dark clouds hovered over our heads, hundreds of striking screenwriters picketed along Sunset Boulevard outside the company they blame for bringing the ruthless economy of the Silicon Valley to Hollywood: Netflix.

Among the pickets on Thursday was Eric Heisserer, whose screenplay credits include the 2016 sci-fi film Arrival. Like his fellow strikers, Heisserer said the streaming revolution launched by Netflix in 2007 made it difficult for all but the most successful writers to earn a decent living.

The streaming model guts the middle class and rewards the best, Heisserer said. It’s very exploitative.

Heisserer is one of 11,500 Writers Guild of America members who went on strike Tuesday after talks with major studios and streamers broke down over a new three-year contract. The WGA accuses the studios of fostering a gig economy that could lead to screenwriting becoming an entirely independent profession.

The group representing the studios in the talks rejected those claims on Thursday. The job as a writer has almost nothing in common with standard gig jobs, said the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a group that includes major studios such as Disney, Warner Bros and Universal as well as Apple, Amazon and Netflix streamers.

It was an acrimonious start for Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years. Strikers fanned out this week in dozens of locations in Los Angeles and New York carrying signs with slogans such as We wrote the show, you’re gorging yourself tonight and We write the stuff the streams are made of. .

Some industry observers expect a long strike. There’s general agreement in Hollywood that the writers’ compensation model needs to be updated for the streaming era, but the WGA and the studios have taken opposing approaches. The two sides are squabbling over issues as varied as the potential role of AI in writing royalty-sized scripts for streaming programs.

While streaming has led to an increase in the number of programs produced, many writers today earn less than in the traditional television industry. Streamed series are often eight to 10 episodes much shorter than the typical 22 season scripts of traditional American television, long enough to keep a writer busy for a full year.

Another key disagreement concerns the rise of small mini-theater groups producing scripts for shows that have not been greenlit. The WGA is seeking a minimum number of employees on these teams, a proposal that the AMPTP rejected as a hiring quota inconsistent with the creative nature of our industry.

The strike comes as most mainstream entertainment groups Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount and NBCUniversal face intense pressure to cut costs after investing billions in building out their streaming services. Now, investors are urging them to seek profitability from streaming to offset rapidly declining revenue from traditional TV.

Bob Bakish, chief executive of Paramount, said on Thursday there was a sizeable gap between the two sides in the negotiations, but played down the financial impact on the company. Obviously, we anticipated this, he told analysts. We have a lot of content in the box. Except for things like late at night [television]consumers really won’t notice anything for a while.

A better deal for writers would cost media companies between $250 million and $350 million a year, according to Moodys analyst Neil Begley, who warned some weaker media companies could see their credit suffer if the walkout continues. For many months.

That expense could reach $600 million a year if the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, whose contracts also end this summer, negotiate a better pay deal, he estimated.

However, studios may also be able to cut costs in the event of a long strike by using force majeure clauses to get out of costly deals with producers or showrunners. Some producers who got good deals in the era of the streaming boom and were overpaid could be released under force majeure, an executive noted.

Rich Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed, said an extended strike could even boost the profits of major streamers because they wouldn’t incur expenses for programming that hadn’t been made similar to the impact when the pandemic shut down. the production.

This could be particularly useful for heavily indebted entertainment groups, such as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

A prolonged strike could lead to significantly better-than-expected streaming profitability, Greenfield said. Multi-billion dollar operating losses could be significantly better than expected.

The longer the strike lasts, the greater the advantage for streamers able to source international shows, namely Netflix. A prolonged strike that lasts more than three months should benefit Netflix significantly, Greenfield wrote in a research report. He noted that the Korean series queen maker and thai movie Hunger had both recently made Netflix’s Top 10 list.

The use of international content to fill the gaps left by the American writers’ strike is unlikely to win friends with the WGA, whose members say they have been harmed in the age of streaming.

A common complaint is that Hollywood lacks a leader with the power to force compromise, a role once filled by 20th-century moguls such as Lew Wasserman, the powerful MCA chief who transformed the movie industry.

On the picket lines, some writers said they were happy to play the long game in a fight they saw as existential.

Melissa Marlette, who has been a writer for about five years during a 15-year career in Hollywood, said she recently had to take a side job in retail to supplement her income. She was ready to picket as long as it took. Everyone’s already broken up, so we can wait, Marlette said.