The Bollywood calendar is realigning; Tentpole releases for SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Hrithik, Varun, Ajay





The past few days have been eventful for the entertainment media as well as producers in the Hindi film industry under the leadership of Shah Rukh Khan. jawan has been delayed from its previously announced date of June 2. Several dates and options were considered by Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan which includes July 28, August 11, and August 25, and finally, the actor seems to have locked down September 7 to mark Jawan’s arrival on the big screen. Jawan will be released in September The release coincides with the Janmashtami festival and the film is set to enjoy a 3-week open run until Salaar arrives on September 28. With Red Chillies blocking out September 7 (from now) for Jawan, the producers of Hindi Film Industry have set a tentative schedule with announcements expected to be made once SRK makes Jawan official. While Adipurush, Maidaan, and Satyaprem Ki Katha are sticking to their already announced dates of June 16, June 23, and June 29, the latest addition to the June schedule is Dinesh Vijans Luka Chuppi 2 for the June 2 release. It is directed by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. July in Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. August opens with Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopras Capsule Gill, which could be titled The Great Indian Escape or The Great Indian Rescue, followed by Animal and Gadar 2 on August 11. Dream Girl 2 and Raula will also stick to their announced date of August 25, while an update is still awaited on Start Up, which is set to hit the big screen on September 1. Jawan hits the big screen on September 7, which automatically means Fukrey 2 will move to a new date. Salaar will arrive as scheduled on September 28. The Yodha led by Sidharth Malhotra might also see a version change due to Jawan now. Here is an overview of Bollywood’s tentative schedule. Luka Chuppi 2: June 2, 2023 Adipurush: June 16, 2023 Maidaan: June 23, 2023 Satya Prem Ki Katha: June 29, 2023 Oh My God 2: TBD Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Story: July 28, 2023 The Great Indian Escape: August 3, 2023 Pet: August 11, 2023 Gadar 2: August 11, 2023 Dream Girl 2: August 25, 2023 Raula: August 25, 2023 Start: September 01, 2023 Jawaan: September 7, 2023 (provisional) Yodha: September 15, 2023 (unlikely) Fukrey: to be determined Lettuce: September 28, 2023 Bawaal: October 6, 2023 (unlikely) Shahid/Kriti Robot Movie: October 13, 2023 Ganpath Part I: October 20, 2023 Tiger 3: November 10, 2023 (Diwali) Dunki: December 22, 2023 (Christmas) Fighter: January 25, 2024 C. Sankaran Nair: February/March 2024 Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan: April 11, 2024 (Eid) READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Entertainment blocks Eid 2024 for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroffs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

