Diljit was appreciated by his country for Coachella, unlike Ali: Pakistani actor





Recently, Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain spoke about Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at Coachella last month and India’s response to his historic feat. Yasir said the way Pakistan reacted to Pakistani singer Ali Sethi singing at the famous music festival was disappointing in comparison. The actor wondered if the people of his country had become “too cool” to praise their stars, which put the country on the world map. Read also : Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans are calling it a “proud and historic moment”. Watch videos Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi at Coachella 2023. Talking about the lack of attention given to Ali Sethi, who is famous for his song Pasoori, in Pakistan, actor Yasir Hussain talked about India’s appreciation for artist Diljit Dosanjh. Taking to Instagram Stories, Yasir shared a news article about Alis Coachella concert and wrote, Diljit also went to Coachella and all of India was enjoying it. It is also a great achievement for a Pakistani artist. But, as usual, we didn’t care a bit. Hum zara zyada cool nahi hogaye (Aren’t we getting too cool now)?” Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain spoke about Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi’s Coachella performance. The Pakistani singer has been making waves since releasing his song Pasoori, and it also became the most searched song on Google in 2022. At Coachella 2023, fans were seen buzzing to Ali’s songs as he performed during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, singing in front of a crowded tent of festival-goers. Besides his music, Ali has also pushed the boundaries of menswear. In fact, his desi Coachella look caught attention on social media as some questioned his clothes for not being “manly” enough. Last month, sharing photos of Ali wearing a white angarkha at the festival, a traditional dress with long sleeves, a Twitter user asked, “What the fuck is he wearing?” Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh also performed to huge audiences at Coachella last month, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the festival. Photos and videos from the festival showed him rocking everyone to his music, even Diplo. He had performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs, wearing an all-black outfit, black turban, black sunglasses and a pair of gloves. The singer’s fans couldn’t be more proud of him and took to social media to praise his performance.

