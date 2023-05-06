Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony





Mark Hamill and Billy Lourd paid a moving tribute to the late Carrie Fisher as her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on star wars Day (May 4). READ MORE: Have you seen Star Wars: Visions? It’s the best spin-off yet. Before the Princess Leia star’s daughter, Lourd, delivered an emotional speech, Hamill opened the ceremony with a few words of his own about Fisher. Carrie was one of a kind and belonged to all of us, whether we liked it or not, Hamill said. She wasOURprincess, dammit, and the actress who played her has blurred into a gorgeous, fearlessly independent, fiercely funny, caring woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you care about her and want her to succeed and be happy. “She has played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life. Both would have been much emptier without her. The Luke Skywalker actor continued: Was she a handful? Was she demanding? Without a doubt. But everything would have been so much duller and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend she was. “I’ll never stop missing her, but I’m so grateful to have had her for as long as we’ve had her. I’m grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness, and even the bratty, self-indulgent shit that my beloved space twin has driven me crazy over the years. So thank you Carrie. I love you. In Lourd’s moving tribute to her mother, she said: ‘My mother used to say you weren’t really famous until you became a Pez dispenser. Well, people eat candy with his neck every day. ISay you’re not really famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher’s Walk of Fame ceremony was marred by controversy earlier this week when the actor’s siblings revealed that Lourd didn’t invite them to the unveiling. Lourd later confirmed the accusation, explaining that his decision was based on the fact that his mother’s siblings were “capitalizing” on his death by “doing several interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money”. In a press release made public at The Hollywood Reporter, Lourd said: Unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to respond publicly. The truth is that I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.

