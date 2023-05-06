Vivek Agnihotri claims to be totally boycotted by Bollywood
Prominent filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has pointed out the content of recent Bollywood movies. Vivek Agnihotri said that recent middle class Bollywood films can barely relate to these films, which has led to the films’ failure to bring people to the cinema.
Vivek Agnihotri and Sudhir Mishra in his latest podcast said he was boycotted in the Bollywood industry and found solace in the middle class. He also said that he had spoken to many housewives and they mentioned having problems with overexposure and vulgar displays of physical attitude and that people were irritated that the films did not address social concerns. people. However, Sudhir Mishra argued that the public has become lazy and hence they do not prefer to watch movies in cinema halls.
Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri cited the example of the film Karan Johars Student of the Year and said that the type of youth depicted in the film is not the youth of the country in reality and you will not find such youth in the movies. He also stated that he could identify with the movie Deewar when he watched it, but there is no longer a connection to the movie.
When Agnihotri asked about the lack of respect towards public sensitivities, Sudhir Mishra said the public got lazy. Vivek Agnihotri argued that Boycott Bollywood is not wrong and the audience has not become lazy and unwilling to understand the audience of these films and the concerns the films convey. Even Manmohan Desais’ films addressed the problems of a middle-class man, but there are no ordinary men in today’s films.
Besides that, Agnihotri said that no one except him and Kangana Ranaut raised any issues against the practices of the Hindi film industry. Speaking of which, he says if the film industry does something wrong, we have the right to question it, at least intellectuals and liberals should. The film industry is established by the people and those who question the state must also raise questions against the establishment from which they make a living. He also said he shouldn’t be boycotted if he raises questions against industry practices.
Additionally, Agnihotri expressed his opinion on the film industry on social media. He also interviewed people who spoke out against his film The Kashmir Files.
