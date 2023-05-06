Entertainment
Maybe Hollywood should embrace the likes of Chris Pratt (once he fixes the toe)
Jher little pig went to the market. This little pig stayed at home. This little piggy had a career in Hollywood and This the little pig went viral. I don’t know if Chris Pratt has ever rewritten the lyrics to the old nursery rhyme and cooed it to his young children, but after the last few days he must surely think about it. After all, this should have been a banner week for the actor. He is currently facing the latest blockbuster soon to top Disney’s charts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3a film that our critic considered the best marvel movie in years. Super Mario Bros movie, a children’s animation in which he played the lead role, has just exceeded one billion dollars at the box office and will continue to break records. And yet, Pratt went viral for the least predictable reason: sharing (and repeatedly memorizing) a sickening photo of his crusty fingernail.
Now, in view of the scandals on the Internet, this is of course completely benign. (I’d have to defer to a medical professional if the same can be said of his toe.) But, naturally, Pratt’s haters descended from the woodwork, clinging to this latest proof of his incorrigible antipathy. . As was dissected before In The Independent, Pratt is a polarizing figure among the public. For some, the problem is simply his acting. For others, his political leanings. (Pratt, a staunch Christian and military advocate, is often described as right-wing, though he has said he doesn’t fall on either side of the political spectrum.) You may balk at the sight of Pratt wearing a Dont Tread on Me t-shirt. You may cringe a bit at his unsettling ode to the beauty of the hunt (In 2015, the actor talked about his 30 or 40 gun arsenal, and listed the animals he killed, including elk, caribou, deer and moose). But there’s something fundamentally important about having people like Pratt in the industry. In fact, Hollywood really needs more.
The film industry as we know it is not the most politically diverse sphere of public life. The liberal luvvie stereotype is alive and well: Look at Pratts Marvel’s leading male peer group roster, and you’ll find a uniform cast of left-leaning Democrats, from Chris Evans to Mark Ruffalo to Paul Rudd. Indeed, in Hollywood, openly right-wing or even, as in Pratts’ case, non-left celebrities are rather rare. Many of these celebrities who are known for their right-wing beliefs are apparently bigoted or politically radicalized through some sort of cancellation-related transgression. But those others, people like Pratt who simply don’t subscribe to Hollywood’s endemic liberalism, are a vital part of our culture.
A healthy creative ecosystem requires a syncretic approach. If, say, Clint Eastwood had been kicked out of the industry for his republicanism, we would all be poorer for it. Just because you might not agree with the politics of John Milius or John Ford, or to use a more recent example bone tomahawks S Craig Zahler, does not make their films any less worthy of commitment. Throughout the 1990s, The simpsons has established itself as one of television’s crowning achievements, a pop culture juggernaut built on some of the most inventive and resonant social satire of decades past. Look at the creative team, however, and you’d have found writers from all political persuasions, from libertarian genius John Schwartzwelder to Matt Groening, nicknamed PC Matt by the other writers because of his staunch insistence on political correctness. Obviously, actors like Pratt aren’t able to imprint as much of their own belief system onto their work as the creatives behind the camera, but they still provide a much-needed alternative point of view in what is all too often a political monoculture.
There are probably ways Pratt could massage his image, of course by picking better projects from among them. Given that Pratt is such a controversial personality, it would be intriguing to see him shed everyone’s affable veneer and embrace his inner stench, in the style of similarly maligned superhero Ryan Reynolds (in The Green Lantern), made in Adventureland. If we think back to Pratts’ groundbreaking role as the simple-minded Andy Dwyer in NBCs Parks and recreation, it is interesting to note the layers that are missing in Pratts’ later work. As Andy, he was lovable, yes, but also capable of callousness, of hurting people through his obliviousness or general buffoonery. Pratts more recent roles, including Marvels Star-Lord and jurassic worlds Owen Grady had those edges sanded, beveled for bland relatability.
But it still doesn’t feel right to write Pratt as an actor. Show Guardians Vol 3 and it’s hard to deny that Pratt still has something see her ; lightness; a bit of charm. Since when does Hollywood ask for more than that? It’s fine if you don’t rate him as an actor, but it’s hard to shake off the feeling that much of the anti-Pratt backlash (the Prattlash?) stems from some nebulous political grudge. Like his own crusty fingernail, Pratt will always be off-putting to some. But like a fingernail, it’s also here for a reason.
