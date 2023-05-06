Jeremy Renner has lower pain levels, exceeds daily targets in his recovery





Lower pain levels mean great progress… Make recovery and surpassing goals a daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep, he shared a short snippet of a recovery session on his Instagram Stories and added the caption.

Renner also posted a snap of a bone growth stimulator placed on his lower leg and admitted he’s tried everything.

Last month, the star returned to the gym for the first time since suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snow cat at his home in Nevada, and his 10-year-old daughter, Ava , which he has with his ex-wife. Sonni Pacheco had left post-its with inspirational words all around the practice area.

Renner shared a clip of himself working out on his Instagram Story, followed by some photos with notes from Avas, alongside the caption, My daughter inspires me…what the hell inspires you? She leaves me post-its everywhere so that I continue!!

Among the messages on the yellow squares was one that read Hi beautiful with a smiling face and a heart drawn on it and another that encouraged Just keep running! Keep running!

The Hawkeye star recently admitted that Ava has been the main driver of his recovery. When asked what inspired him, he told E! News, My daughter, of course, number one. And then my family, and then my will.

It’s like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it’s one or the other. There’s no alternative to love, okay, I’ll live then, let’s really live and do it. So there is no alternative. I have to do something.

Renner also admitted he was very lucky to avoid serious organ damage in the harrowing accident. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, he said, it’s like a giant metal like a rolling pin, isn’t it? And he just missed all the vertebrae, didn’t hit any organs, the membrane didn’t swell, my eye popped out, it’s weird. But I was lucky that none of the organs were damaged.

