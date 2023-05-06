The movie Super Mario Bros.





McManus “> This week we’re going from skyrocketing Evil Dead Rise to Mushroom Kingdom!! We are on an adventure with the Super Mario brothers. I’m sure many of you know these guys. Mario and Luigi were both flagships of Nintendo video games. Mario originally appeared in 1981’s Donkey Kong as the protagonist jumping barrels to save Princess Peach. Then we have Mario Bros. in 1983, which was the brothers’ first game. I remember it was one of the first games I remember playing as a kid. I hear the music as I write this. My brother and I loved growing up and these characters and EVEN enjoyed the 1993 live action movie Super Mario Bros. It was a complete and utter failure. It’s been 30 years since that movie, and now Illumination (you’ll know this from the Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sing franchises) has decided to put the brothers back in action. So the question is… Would that be good? Or more in line with the 1993 failure. On the movie. We open in Brooklyn and meet Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day) who have started their own plumbing business. We see they’re not getting a ton of business, so they film a commercial and highlight the Italian accents. This is a running joke, as there was controversy prior to the film’s release regarding Chris Pratt’s accent (or lack thereof) in this film. We’ll talk about that later. We then see that there is a water tie in the town’s main line and the brothers rush to fix it! It doesn’t work well. They are sucked into Mushroom Kingdom by a Warp Pipe (these are all in-game devices). However, Luigi (Day) is actually taken to the Dark Lands. Who is ruled by the evil Bowser (Black) We learn that while the brothers were trying to get their business off the ground, in Mushroom Kingdom Bowser (Black) threatens to destroy everything if Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy) doesn’t marry him! Come on man..She’s not interested! I won’t delve into the plot any further other than the fact that more classic characters come into play. We see alliances trying to form to fight the big bad of this film. This is where the film struggles in one character in particular. Donkey Kong is voiced by Seth Roger. He’s terrible in this movie. All the other characters, even Chris Pratt, change their voices to mimic their character. They add gruff, they say lines with a twist, there’s real acting. Seth Rogan speaks like Seth Rogan. It’s such a shame because I usually like him as an actor, but he’s wrong for this role. Luckily, it’s not the Donkey Kong movie and it plays a supporting role. It’s annoying but you get over it pretty quickly. If this movie gets a sequel and it’s already made A BILLION DOLLARS, I hope they recast Donkey Kong. Or just make him rule the jungle kingdom. Everyone was awesome, especially Jack Black who really owned the role of Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy is always fantastic, that guy as Princess Peach. She’s not a damsel in distress like she’s been portrayed in previous games. The animation is as to be expected and WELL DONE, which is what we all expect good things from Illumination. If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s biggest flagship, go see this movie, if you like animation, go see this movie, if you like Seth Rogan, you’ve probably seen it. It’s what we say. Take your children, your grandchildren or just for a morning. 4 out of 5 stars

