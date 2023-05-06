Is this Richa Chadha’s new house with deck balcony, lush garden? | Bollywood

Richa Chadha is house hunting these days and has hinted that she has probably found her dream abode. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Richa shared a video of a new house that had a leafy garden, a bridge-shaped balcony in the center of the hall, and old-fashioned open spaces. Read also : Richa Chadha sports Naseeb Apna Apna’s signature choti, sings Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai; Ali Fazal reacts. show Richa Chadha shared a glimpse of a huge house.

Sharing the video, Richa wrote, Go buy a house She appears to have recorded the video as she stood at one end of the balcony of the wooden bridge built in the middle of a huge hall. The bridge leads to a room with simple wooden furniture and a painting on display.

Old-school interiors feature high ceilings with wooden beams, white walls, gray floors, double side doors, and skylights above doors and windows for extra sunlight. The other side of the hall opens onto a verdant garden that seems to stretch the length of the house.

Richa also shared a glimpse of her tasty snacks on her Instagram stories. She wore a white top and a pink skirt.

Richa was last seen in the 2021 web series, Lahore Confidential. She will now be seen in films Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated web show Heeramandi.

Richa previously played a pivotal role in Sanjay’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Talking about working with him again, she recently told ANI news agency in an interview, Sanjay sir is a visionary, a magician, a storyteller… I have never felt so far from my comfort zone as an interpreter. So many times I go to a set and the director says ‘app to kar hi logi (obviously you can do that), you were so awesome in that movie, that movie. Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I’m not the same person I was a year ago. I evolved, I grew up. I am an actor director, I like to be pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged until my throat is dry and I feel nauseous from nervousness.