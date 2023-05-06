Entertainment
How could AI change warfare? US defense experts warn of new technologies
When President Biden in October announced tough restrictions on the sale of the most advanced computer chips to China, he sold it in part as a way to give American industry a chance to restore its competitiveness.
But at the Pentagon and the National Security Council, there was a second agenda: arms control.
If the Chinese military can’t get the chips, the theory goes, it could slow down its efforts to develop AI-powered weapons. It would give the White House and the world time to set some rules for the use of artificial intelligence in sensors, missiles, and cyberweapons, and ultimately guard against some of the nightmares conjured up by autonomous killer robots. ‘Hollywood and locked computers. their human creators.
Today, the fog of fear surrounding the popular chatbot ChatGPT and other generative AI software has made limiting chips in Beijing a mere temporary solution. When Mr. Biden walked by on Thursday at a White House meeting of tech leaders struggling to limit the risks of technology, his first comment was that what you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.
It was a reflection, according to his national security aides, of recent classified briefings on the potential of new technology to end war, cyber conflict and, in the most extreme cases, decision-making on the planet. use of nuclear weapons.
But even as Mr. Biden sounded his warning, Pentagon officials, speaking at tech forums, said they believed the idea of a six-month pause in development of the next generations of ChatGPT and similar software was a bad idea: The Chinese won’t wait, and neither will the Russians.
If we stop, guess who won’t stop: potential adversaries overseas, Pentagon Information Director John Sherman, said wednesday. We have to keep moving forward.
His stark statement underscored the tension felt in the defense community today. No one really knows what these new technologies are capable of when it comes to developing and controlling weapons, and they have no idea what kind of arms control regime, if any, might work.
The hunch is vague, but deeply disturbing. Could ChatGPT empower bad actors who previously wouldn’t have easy access to destructive technology? Could it accelerate superpower clashes, leaving little time for diplomacy and negotiation?
The industry isn’t stupid here, and you’re already seeing self-regulatory efforts, said Eric Schmidt, the former Google chairman who served as the inaugural chair of the Defense Innovation Advisory Board from 2016 to 2020.
So there’s a series of informal conversations going on in the industry, all informal about what AI safety rules would look like, said Schmidt, who wrote, with the former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, a series of articles and books on the potential of artificial intelligence to disrupt geopolitics.
The preliminary effort to put guardrails into the system is clear to anyone who tested the early iterations of ChatGPT. The robots won’t answer questions about how to harm someone with a drug brew, for example, or how to blow up a dam or cripple nuclear centrifuges, all operations in which the United States and others nations have engaged without the benefit of artificial intelligence tools.
But these action blacklists will only slow down the misuse of these systems; few think they can stop such efforts altogether. There’s always a hack to get around safety limits, as anyone who’s tried to disable the urgent beeps on an automotive seatbelt warning system will attest.
Although the new software has popularized the problem, it is not new to the Pentagon. The first rules on the development of autonomous weapons were published a decade ago. The Pentagons Joint Artificial Intelligence Center was established five years ago to explore the use of artificial intelligence in combat.
Some weapons are already running on autopilot. Patriot missiles, which shoot down missiles or aircraft entering protected airspace, have long had an automatic mode. This allows them to fire without human intervention when overwhelmed by incoming targets faster than a human could react. But they’re supposed to be overseen by humans who can abort attacks if necessary.
The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was carried out by Israel’s Mossad using an AI-assisted autonomous machine gun, although there appears to have been a high degree of control at distance. Russia said recently that it had started manufacturing but had not yet deployed its Poseidon nuclear submarine torpedo. If it lives up to the Russian hype, the weapon would be able to cross an ocean autonomously, avoiding existing missile defenses, to deliver a nuclear weapon within days of launch.
So far, there are no international treaties or agreements that address these autonomous weapons. At a time when arms control agreements are abandoned faster than they are negotiated, there is little chance that such an agreement will be concluded. But the kind of challenges posed by ChatGPT and its ilk are different and, in some ways, more complicated.
In the military, AI-infused systems can accelerate the pace of battlefield decisions to such an extent that they create entirely new risks of accidental strikes, or decisions made on misleading or deliberately false alerts. incoming attacks.
A central problem with AI in the military and in national security is how to defend against attacks that are faster than human decision-making, and I think that problem is not solved, said Mr Schmidt. In other words, the missile is coming so fast that there must be an automatic response. What if it’s a false signal?
The Cold War was littered with stories of false warnings once because a training tape, intended to be used for practicing nuclear response, was somehow placed in the wrong system and triggered an alert of an imminent massive Soviet attack. (Good judgment led everyone to step down.) Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security noted in his 2018 book Army of None that there have been at least 13 nuclear incidents near the use from 1962 to 2002, lending credence to the fact that near misses are normal, albeit terrifying, conditions of nuclear weapons.
For this reason, when tensions between the superpowers were much lower than they are today, a series of presidents tried to negotiate giving more time to nuclear decision-making on all sides, so that no one rushes into conflict. But generative AI threatens to push countries in the other direction, toward faster decision-making.
The good news is that great powers are likely to be cautious because they know what an opponent’s response would look like. But so far, there are no agreed rules.
Anja Manuel, a former State Department official and now director of the Rice, Hadley, Gates and Manuel advisory group, wrote recently that while China and Russia are not ready for arms control talks on the ‘IA, meetings on the subject would lead to discussions. of what uses of AI are considered beyond pale.
Of course, the Pentagon will also be concerned about accepting many limits.
I fought very hard to get a policy that if you have elements of autonomous weapons, you need a way to disable them, said Danny Hillis, a computer scientist who pioneered parallel computers used to artificial intelligence. Mr. Hillis, who also served on the Defense Innovation Council, said Pentagon officials countered by saying, “If we can disable them, the enemy can also disable them.
The greatest risks may come from individual actors, terrorists, ransomware groups, or small countries with advanced cyber skills like North Korea learning to clone a smaller, less restricted version of ChatGPT. And they may find generative AI software perfect for accelerating cyberattacks and targeting misinformation.
Tom Burt, who leads trust and safety operations at Microsoft, which is accelerating the use of new technology to revamp its search engines, said at a recent forum at George Washington University that he thinks AI systems would help defenders detect abnormal behavior faster than they do. would help attackers. Other experts disagree. But he said he fears artificial intelligence could accelerate the spread of targeted misinformation.
All of this portends a new era of arms control.
Some experts say that since it would be impossible to stop the spread of ChatGPT and similar software, the best hope is to limit the specialized chips and other computing power needed to advance the technology. It will no doubt be one of many arms control plans proposed in the coming years, at a time when the major nuclear powers, at least, seem uninterested in negotiating over old weapons, let alone new ones.
