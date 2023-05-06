How could AI change warfare? US defense experts warn of new technologies

When President Biden in October announced tough restrictions on the sale of the most advanced computer chips to China, he sold it in part as a way to give American industry a chance to restore its competitiveness.

But at the Pentagon and the National Security Council, there was a second agenda: arms control.

If the Chinese military can’t get the chips, the theory goes, it could slow down its efforts to develop AI-powered weapons. It would give the White House and the world time to set some rules for the use of artificial intelligence in sensors, missiles, and cyberweapons, and ultimately guard against some of the nightmares conjured up by autonomous killer robots. ‘Hollywood and locked computers. their human creators.

Today, the fog of fear surrounding the popular chatbot ChatGPT and other generative AI software has made limiting chips in Beijing a mere temporary solution. When Mr. Biden walked by on Thursday at a White House meeting of tech leaders struggling to limit the risks of technology, his first comment was that what you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.

It was a reflection, according to his national security aides, of recent classified briefings on the potential of new technology to end war, cyber conflict and, in the most extreme cases, decision-making on the planet. use of nuclear weapons.