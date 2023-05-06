Entertainment
My May 4 experience at Disneys Hollywood Studios in 2023!
Last year, I wrote a post the day after May 4th about my celebration experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so I thought I’d do it again this year and make it a tradition. Now I know May 4 is not a holiday, but it is one of my favorites. The energy in the park that day is always high and almost everyone in the park participates. While enjoying the festivities, I met people who woke up at 3 a.m. and drove to Orlando to knock off Hollywood studios for everything. star warsand it made me realize how special this day is for many people.
Unlike the kind people I met, I arrived at the park at 2 p.m. because I had been trying to get a reservation for the park for the past three weeks, and there was nothing. Luckily, annual pass holders can visit a park after 2 p.m. without a reservation. So I was able to get in just later than I would have liked. From the moment I walked in I saw some of the most amazing outfits and was blown away. I dressed but not to the same caliber as many fans. I whipped up a last minute outfit inspired by the one and only Princess Leia, which was perfect because that day Carrie Fisher finally got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
After entering the park, I went to the stores on Hollywood Boulevard to look for themed merchandise. I know there was a virtual queue for special products, but I didn’t join it because I knew I wouldn’t buy anything; I was in the mood to window shop. Walking around the stores, I saw the Starbucks ‘Been There’ mugs, and thought they were really cool. In Batuu the queues were very long, but so was the queue for everything else.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t eat any snacks or treats during this celebration, so I skipped food altogether. What I can tell you is that there was a huge queue at the churro stand for these special lightsaber churros. I also saw long lines coming out of Docking Bay 7 because they had a special sip there for the day.
Since I didn’t have fun snacks, I had fun PhotoPass photos to document the day, the queue for pictures seemed long to me. I waited about 25 minutes for the footage overlooking the Millennium Falcon.
Later, I got back in line for photos but closer to the Falcon, and saw Rey walking around talking with some guests. This little girl was dressed like her, and the interaction was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. The queue for this photographer was growing rapidly, but luckily I entered the queue while it was still short. I think I waited about 10 minutes.
Throughout the day, The Mandalorian and Grogu were making appearances, and the crowd of people surrounding them was larger than usual. I didn’t even try to see them because it was too hectic. Instead, I watched and rated the different outfits I saw. I spent part of my day star wars Launch Bay, which was fun. Guests were playing with their droids and lightsabers, which is always fun to see. The line to meet Chewbacca was 45 minutes and the line for Darth Vader 55 minutes. BB8 had a reasonably short queue of around 20 mins waiting, and sometimes it dropped to 15.
I recommend going to star wars Launch Bay when you feel like you need a break. It’s dark and the AC is running full blast which is great in the middle of the day. Batuu was so packed and the heat was getting to me, but I wanted to stay in there star wars bubble, so I ventured there.
I had a fun day at Hollywood Studios, celebrating one of my favorite holidays. Even though I didn’t do a lot of things, I just wanted to be there. I didn’t have to do all the rides or meet all the characters, and I guess that’s the beauty of being a local because I know I can come back and do those things. For me, I love seeing the fans having a good time; I love admiring all the fantastic outfits and being part of the celebration.
Anyway, it was my 4th of May at Hollywood Studios, and I can’t wait to see what they do for next year’s celebration. Until then, may the Force be with you.
