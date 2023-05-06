Harry Potter actress Emma Watson reveals the reason why she went on hiatus for 5 years





It was December 2018 when Emma Watson last acted when wrapping production on Greta Gerwigs’ beloved adaptation Little Women. The actress who is best known for her stint in the Harry Potter series recently opened up about why she quit acting and the points that were getting blurred for her.

Twitter I think I felt a bit caged, Emma expressed in an interview with Financial Express. Watson added: “The thing that I found really difficult was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have much control over. Stand in front of a film and allow each journalist to say: how does this fit with your point of view? It was very difficult having to be the face and spokesperson for things where I couldn’t be involved in the process.

I was held accountable in a way that I started to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to criticize me about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, yeah, I screwed up , it was my decision, I should have done better,” Emma added. For the uninitiated, Her Little Women earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

A few of his most memorable projects remain Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, and Beauty and the Beast. When asked if she would return to acting, Emma replied: Yes, absolutely. But I’m happy to sit back and wait for the next good thing. I like what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to split myself into different faces and people. And I don’t want to go into robot mode anymore. Does that make sense? she concludes. Emma started her career very early and this is what put the actress in apprehension. I went to therapy and felt really guilty. I’m like, why me? Someone else would have appreciated and wanted this aspect more than me. And I struggled a lot with the guilt around it. I’m like, I should be enjoying this a lot more, I should be more horny and I’m really really fighting, she once told Vogue. (For more news and updates from the world ofBollywood and Hollywood celebrities, keep reading Indiatimes Entertainment and let us know your thoughts on this story in the comments below.)

