Novi actor discovers a whole new world in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ – The Oakland Press

Cameron Sirian still plays the first show he attended at Detroit’s “Oklahoma” Fisher Theater about 20 years ago at his parents’ home in Novi. He leafed through it, in fact, during a visit during the Christmas holidays.

So it will be a “pretty surreal” occasion when he takes to the Fisher Stage himself this week as part of Disney’s “Aladdin” nationwide touring company.

“I grew up my whole life going to see shows there,” said Sirian, 24, who is part of the “Aladdin” ensemble and studies the roles of Iago and Babkak by phone from the top of the tour in Washington, DC “It’s pretty amazing that my whole family and all my friends will be able to come see me at the theater where I grew up going to see shows.

“It will be a good full-loop time for sure.”

Sirian credits his family, and in particular his mother, for nurturing his interest in acting from an early age. “It captivated me right away,” he recalls, “and I immediately started doing school shows and dancing. When I watched people on stage, I always thought about what how cool it must have been to be up there and entertain so many people.At home, Sirian recruited cousins ​​into musicals and makeshift plays to perform in front of the rest of the family.

“Plunging into very imaginary worlds was exciting for me,” he says now. “Then when I saw him professionally, I was like, ‘Wait, can I do this for a job?! “”

Sirian began acting in elementary school, playing Willy Wonka in fourth grade. He took classes at the Dance Dynamics Performing Arts Center in Walled Lake and was part of the youth cast for Walled Lake Western High School productions before attending the school himself. After graduating, Sirian studied acting at Texas State University in San Marcos, where he appeared in productions of “Cabaret,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” among others.

Sirian spent the first part of the pandemic at home, but moved to New York in January 2021. There he found regional work before landing the job with “Aladdin”, and went into hiding for five weeks as a replacement in the touring cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” which he says “totally prepared me for life on tour”.

“It’s so funny that ‘Aladdin’, my first big work, was always one of my dream shows because it’s such a spectacular show to do,” notes Sirian. The stage adaptation of the 1992 animated film opened in 2011 in Seattle and moved to Broadway three years later, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards (James Monroe Iglehart won for his portrayal of The Genie). The first North American tour, which visited the Detroit Opera, performed for over 2.7 million people in 41 cities.

“It’s super tough, super athletic,” Sirian says of the production. “The two and a half hours that it lasts are so busy, so you have to make sure you’re on your A game. But the costumes, the sets, the music it’s a dream come true.

“And seeing the spectators react, they always smile and have such a good time. It’s incredible.”

Being part of a major touring show “dropped” a key goal on Sirian’s theater career wish list. The next target is a Broadway show, but for now he’s “happy” with what he’s been able to accomplish so far.

“Even when you go to college for this and enroll in a good program, you still don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s so hard to get a job and be successful,” Sirian says. “So yeah, I feel so blessed. I can’t believe I did this, but I knew I could do it through hard work. It’s really great that it happened like that.

Disney’s “Aladdin” runs Tuesday, May 9 through May 14 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. $35 and up. 313-872-1000 orbroadwayindetroit.com.