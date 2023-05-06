Bollywood singer Shaan will make his acting debut





Bollywood singer Shantanu Mukherjee aka Shaan is set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Paparao Biyyalas, the next music school.

Expressing his delight, Shaan said, “When I started working on a song for music school, I had no idea that I would end up playing it too. When I was recording the song, the film’s director Paparao Biyyala felt that I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and came up with the idea of ​​casting me.

He added: I had an idea for the story while I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir told the script, I was immediately taken in. It was a very nice filming trip for the movie, we mainly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience. I am extremely grateful to Mr. Paparao for giving me this opportunity and making me participate in his passion project. Director Paparao Biyyala said he was looking for someone who was flamboyant, energetic and lively for the character, but couldn’t find the right fit. I then saw Shaan recording one of the songs for the movie, he was so excited and happy, he was literally dancing during the recording and I immediately felt that we had found our guy. Shaan is not only a brilliant singer but also an effortless actor and above all a wonderful person. Her positive aura and charming attitude convinced me to enroll her in music school. Shaan has recorded an original song in the film which is set to be released this week and he plays a central role in the film which also stars Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi in key roles with an ensemble cast including lead actors and a band. talented newcomers as child artists. Music School is a narration of the sensitive and overriding concern of the academic pressure young students face from society, parents and teachers. With 11 songs in the film, three of them were recreated from The Sound of Music, beautifully woven into the film to suit the sensibilities of Indian audiences. Directed and produced by Paparao Biyyala, an Indian administrative officer turned filmmaker, the musical employs a team of seasoned technicians. Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multilingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil. It will be released on May 12

