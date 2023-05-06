Entertainment
John Cena came to blows with the Star Wars actor during acting class before Vince McMahon chimed in: Do you want to talk to me outside?
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was associated with WWE back when the rivalry between John Cena and Dwayne Johnson was at its height. THE star wars rebel The actor is the one who sparked the notorious feud between the two wrestling icons during a panel discussion on his one-hour episode at the time.
Prinze, however, found himself on Cena’s radar. THE Boston Legal The actor also confessed on his podcast that Cena didn’t like him, calling him an intimidating individual. John Cena openly challenged Freddie Prinze Jr. in acting class to fight him until Vince McMahon intervened. Either way, Prinze had no intention of fighting the Incredible Hulk.
John Cena deliberately disrespected Freddie Prinze Jr.
John Cena can be proud as a 16-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion, but in his wrestling era he publicly flaunted his Bad Boy tag. From his negative comments about WWE icon Dwayne Johnson to his dislike of wrestlers like Kenny Dykstra and Chris Masters, Cena is known for his acrimonious dealings in the wrestling fraternity.
One of the main names on his hate list was former WWE writer (2008-2012) Freddie Prinze Jr. During an episode of his podcast, Fight with Freddie,THE summer catch The actor revealed the wrestler crashed an acting class where Freddie was leading Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins to perform a scene from Bad Boys. Prinze recalled:
“And in the middle of this class, this scene, John just opens the door, grabs a folding chair that we were all sitting in, poses it between Hawkins and Ryder, sits in it and looks at me like What are you going to do?
And in my head, I’m just like What the?! Why would you do that about yourself man, like why wouldn’t you wait till the end, like why would you want to cut this off? And I get answers to that in an instant, but I don’t say nothing, I just go Hey man, you wanna talk to me outside? ‘”
Prinze had no intention of fighting the big guy so he took him out. Cena then said, “Look, maybe I’m a Neanderthal but I just don’t see how it works.” After a few verbal jabs back and forth, Cena flexed his muscles and left. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon responded to the altercation, I’m the only one who can fire you. Cena didn’t interrupt Prinze’s acting class about it.
Prinze described that Cena disliked him because he was an actor and deliberately disrespected him by calling his name incorrectly, referring to him as Ashton Kutcher. Later, John Cena himself entered Hollywood, following in the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson.
John Cena called WWE veterans lazy
John Cena has come a long way from his early days in wrestling. THE suicide squad the actor, no doubt, has butted heads with a lot of people in the WWE fraternity. For example, Ryback once claimed that Cena had been a “piece of shit” to him from day one. Not only that, but Chavo Guerrero also denounced John Cena at the time.
John Cena admitted last year on the Envelope podcast, that in his youth in WWE he thought “veterans were lazy”. The conversation started when the wrestler was talking about how “Cinema veterans and directors give him advice” improvise his playing. He said:
“Again, I’m so sorry that I brought it all back to WWE. But I do plan a lot of things that I do. Anyone who works with me, I thought WWE veterans were lazy. When they said I see you there, well, figure it out there.
They weren’t lazy, they were sharp, and they understood that it was a moving beast and that your timing had to be better than your flawless choreography.
He added,
It’s how much you do something, it’s exactly when you do it. But you have to know your story, okay the story of this match is, I’ll beat you, you won’t do anything.
I’m gonna win because I was trying to make you look strong. I can do this in 25 minutes, I can do this in 3 minutes.
THE Rail accident The actor revealed he understood the importance after becoming a WWE veteran, giving advice to many younger generation wrestlers. Cena also expressed his guilt for WWE legend Dwayne Johnson.
Cena revealed that he regretted making negative comments about his longtime rival. He admitted:
“That was stupid of me, For me not being able to see Dwaynes’ vision of what he wanted to do personally, it was just ignorance on my part.
Recent reports suggest that John Cena could return for the King and Queen of the Ring 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023. As for the always controversial Vince McMahon, the majority shareholder of WWE, he returned in as executive chairman of a WWE-UFC merger following his “Corruption” scandal.
Source: inside the ropes
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
