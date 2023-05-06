Priyanka Chopra reveals a “really embarrassing memory” she would like to forget | Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed a “really embarrassing memory” she wants to forget. In a new interview, Priyanka recalled a time when she “farted in public.” However, Priyanka did not reveal when or where the incident took place. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals Fun Fact About Her Hindu Marriage To Nick Jonas) Priyanka Chopra has spoken of a “really embarrassing memory”. Recently, Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas attended the premiere of Love Again in New York. The film stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead role. Nick also made an appearance in the film. Speaking on The Lateish Show with Mo Gillian, Priyanka spoke about her “really embarrassing memory”. She said: “I farted in public once, I wish I could forget about it. I ate Mexican for lunch. Nobody knew about it. We’re not denying anything.” A snippet of the interview was shared on Instagram by a fan account with the caption “Relatable”. One person commented, “Nooo Priyanka!!! Why are you so direct?” Recently, Priyanka opened up about her nose surgery which left her in a “deep depression”. She said it happened shortly after winning the Miss World pageant in 2000. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, she said: “It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face is completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.” The actress said she was fired from three different movies and thought her acting career was over before it even started. The actor told the host that she confined herself to her home after the operation, but her late father Ashok Chopra encouraged her to undergo corrective surgery. “I was terrified, but he told me, I’ll be in the room with you.” He held my hand and helped me regain my confidence,” she added. The actor had in his memoir Unfinished detailed how the bridge of his nose collapsed during surgery to remove the polyp of his nasal cavity. Priyanka currently stars in the Prime Video Citadel series alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Created by The Russo Brothers, it is an action-packed show that revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Her latest film is the romantic comedy Love Again starring Sam. In the film, Priyanka gives love another shot after her partner dies. We will see her with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in director Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar. The filming of the film has not yet started.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-reveals-embarrassing-memory-of-what-she-did-after-eating-mexican-food-i-would-like-to-forget-that-101683350571244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos