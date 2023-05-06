If AI is the future of Hollywood, we’re all screwed

Listen long enough to the Elon Musk worshipers who have been scrubbing Twitter replies for months, and you might start to believe that Hollywood is screwed thanks to so-called generative artificial intelligence. If that turns out to be true, then well deserve the apocalyptic ending that comes next in any predictable AI thriller.

The warning signs of our supposedly impending AI apocalypse seem to be everywhere. It’s been years since The edge first reported that Hollywood was using artificial intelligence to decide which projects to allow. This year, Drake and The Weeknd released a single that real human artists had never heard, thanks to an AI parody of their vocals. We have a star wars trailer directed by Wes Andersonand we also endured whatever that other scary trailer. In February, Netflix Japan caught in the act for using AI to generate background art in the face of what the company dubiously called a labor shortage. Timbaland resurrects Biggie via AI.

The artistic community warned us about these AI photo trends last winter, and already it’s come to this.

The Writers Guild of America, on strike since May 2, is working to mitigate potential AI-related threats. It is proposalswhich include better compensation and a fine-tuned compensation structure to counter the effects of streaming, too mandate that the AI ​​cannot write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; and covered by the MBA [contract-covered] the hardware cannot be used to train the AI. In other words, the union is working to ensure that artificial intelligence does not replace real human workers.

The good news for human artists of all kinds is that AI art is still generally awful, or at least very limited. (And yes, various AIs have had problems producing racist And transphobic art.) In addition, any work generated solely by AI cannot benefit from copyright protection, which is likely to discourage anyone invested in the production of exclusive content.

A prominent writer and showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter in January, they tried ChatGPT and found it incapable of writing a funny joke or writing anything usable without substantial creative input from humans. When people conclude that it’s going to replace professional writers, the showrunner said, I think they kind of swallow an Elon Musk-style fantasy about the future that isn’t actually tied to technology.

In the same article, however, former WGA West President Howard A. Rodman warned that while writers should think about how AI could boost their creativity, they should also be aware of the opportunities it offers employers to do what they like best: put downward pressure on fixed costs.

Mention the lowest salaries of Hollywood writers, or the potential replacement of various creative artists with machines, and you might run into someone who is willfully insensitive. answer or two celebrating the hypothetical demise of the industry and its workers. (learn to code, some might say.) The (false) myth that everyone in Hollywood comes from the money, and that writers’ concerns are somehow separate from those of other workers, remains as powerful as it is damaging. Beyond, our companies collective collapse in empathy does not help the cause.

However, even setting aside writers and artists, so-called generative AI still relies heavily on human workers, and some of them have already begun to speak out against exploitation within the industry.

On Monday, a day before the WGA strike began, 150 African content moderators whose work underpins Facebook, TikTok and ChatGPTs AI systems voted to unionise. Time reported that despite the mental cost of working, which has left many content moderators suffering from PTSD, their jobs are among the lowest paid in the global tech industry, with some workers earning as little as $1.50 an hour .

For too long, we workers who power the AI ​​revolution have been treated as different and less than moderators, said Richard Mathenge, a former ChatGPT content moderator who worked on the company’s contract for Samas outsourcing with OpenAI. Time Monday. Our work is just as important and it is just as dangerous. We reached a historic milestone today.

Beyond the labor issues that could come with the rise of AI in Hollywood, there’s also the risk of falling down the strange valley. Did anyone really like the AI-assisted de-aging in The Irishman as much? Now that James Earl Jones has stopped playing Darth Vader and signed the rights of his voice to a Ukraine-based start-up that works with Lucasfilm to forever preserve its booming baritone, will each subsequent performance sound like a hollow echo of reality?

Aside from a few corporate overlords and trolls who just want to watch it all burn down, who really stands to gain from a future in which even some of our art comes from machines James Dean can be in resurrected for a new movie? In a report for The Guardian On the limits of AI, artist and author James Bridle pointed out that the rise of consumer-facing AI has been a boon for tech companies, which in recent years have spent millions dollars to sell consumers the idea of ​​virtual reality as the future.

Beyond the limits of AI-produced art and the labor issues behind it, Alissa Wilkinson, senior culture editor at Vox highlighted in a 2020 column that with this kind of technology, one can easily imagine a streaming service, in the not-too-distant future, that allows viewers to drop onto the couch, select a few variables, and generate a movie on the fly. Want a 72-minute PG-13 action-comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Adam Sandler, set in Paris with, say, a liberal bent? Click, click, click. You got it.

It’s easy to shrug at that possibility now, but as Wilkinson points out, it could further damage our already decrepit discourse. [I]In a world where we can fully control our own experience of art, she writes, the echo chambers in which we find ourselves, what media theorist Thomas de Zengotita calls realities that flatter us because they protect us from anything that might disturb, confuse or surprise us, are only going to become more soundproof.

For now, however, Hollywood’s so-called AI revolution (much like the Metaverse) still feels half-baked in need of, perhaps, a skilled human writer to set it up. We better make sure we keep at least a few of those around us and maybe pay them a living wage while we’re at it.