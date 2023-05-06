California’s Essential Week in Review: Hollywood Writers Strike for Fair Pay

Hello and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. Today is Saturday, May 6.

Here’s a look at the top stories from the past week

Hollywood writers strike to pay for streaming after talks break down. A nagging dispute over how writers are paid in the age of streaming came to a head Monday night, as leaders of the Writers Guild of America called on their members to stage Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years.

LA is adopting strategies to bring 135,000 new homes to downtown and Hollywood. The Los Angeles City Council has approved two major zoning plans for Downtown and Hollywood that, if successful, would bring up to 135,000 new homes to these areas over the next 20 years.

A tornado hit the Carson and Compton area with 75 mph winds, causing minor damage. The tornado left behind a short concentrated path that damaged a building, vehicles and trees, according to the National Weather Service.

A day of school stabbings, accidents and suspected fentanyl overdoses sets off alarm bells at LAUSD. Mayor Karen Bass and Superintendent of LA Schools. Alberto Carvalho pledged to work together to tackle what many parents feel is a school safety crisis.

A former UC Davis student has been arrested in a series of stabbings that have terrorized the city. Police have named a young man recently separated from UC Davis for academic reasons as the suspect in the stabbings that killed two men and a woman in critical condition in this bucolic college town just west of Sacramento.

The week in pictures

An angler casts her line on a stretch of ice-free open water at the mouth of Convict Lake. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

See the photos behind this week’s biggest stories: Opening day of trout season has begun in the Eastern Sierra; thousands of fans attended country music’s biggest party; and a young man is chasing his dream of becoming Uganda’s first Major League Baseball player.

Two USC journalism students covering the NFL Draft have been arrested for stealing jerseys. CCTV showed the two students entering areas related to the NFL Draft where they did not have access, police said.

Amid the population exodus, California has seen a housing construction boom during the pandemic. Experts say that while the acceleration in construction has helped, it is still not enough at least to seriously reduce high rents and house prices.

Instead of a hospital stay, he was given a cell phone with medical personnel on speed dial. Under LA General Medical Centers’ newly expanded Safer at Home program, patients receive concierge-level treatment, which has saved approximately three days of hospitalization per patient compared to the typical stay of approximately five days.

A full orgasm at the LA Phil? Witnesses offer conflicting accounts. I saw the girl after this happened, and I guess she…had an orgasm because she was breathing heavily, and her partner was smiling and looking at her as if in an effort not to shame her, said a witness. It was quite beautiful.

$55,000 to leave a rent-controlled apartment? Why these tenants say no thank you. Like so many others, Elvira Rincon and her family had a weak foothold that kept them in a rental market that was otherwise out of reach, and they felt people with more power than them were trying to rid them of it.

Be careful! These stunning California flowers are beautiful but treacherous. Experts say these plants can create drastic and dramatic changes in the environment, altering soil chemistry and wiping out native flora in some areas.

This woman was homeless. She is now a millionaire after winning the California Lottery. I only bought one ticket, she said in a statement. I closed my eyes and picked this one, and I won! At first I thought I had won a free ticket, but I checked and it said I had won $5 million!

The baby koala is out of the pocket; The LA Zoo welcomes a new Joey. Visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo can feast on one of its newest and cutest babies.

ICYMI, here are this week’s good reads

The rent is high. The apartment is a dump. When can I move in? When writer Zo Bernard first arrived in Los Angeles, she promised herself two things: she would never live on the Westside, and she would never live in an apartment with vertical blinds. But the housing market humiliated her.

Chronicle: Whoever said Angelenos never worry about the weather was lying. Where once we obsessed over the box office, now we’re all glued to our weather apps. Will it rain again? Is it good or bad? Is it too hot or too cold? Mary McNamara writes.

Love Is Blind in real life? What happened when a speed-dating event in Los Angeles required blindfolding. Twelve singles were given just two rules: don’t take off your blindfold until prompted and don’t ask about age or appearance.

Today’s newsletter of the week was hosted by Kevinisha Walker. Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send your comments, complaints and ideas to [email protected].