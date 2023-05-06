Entertainment
Kate Middleton brought Hollywood glamor for the Jill Biden Meeting coronation
Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, turned heads at a special coronation reception for world leaders and royals on Friday night, bringing “Hollywood” glamor to the ornate setting of Buckingham Palace, according to an expert in royal fashion.
Kate attended the evening reception at the palace hosted by King Charles to welcome world leaders and other distinguished guests who traveled to Britain for his coronation on Saturday.
Guests included First Lady Jill Biden, who represents the United States at the celebrations, and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.
For the occasion, Kate created a striking impression in a vintage silhouette blue evening dress accessorized with rhinestone embellishments and a pair of royal diamond and sapphire drop earrings.
The overall look is notable for its modern twist for generally conservative princess, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder said Newsweek.
“Princess Kate’s star shone brightly last night as she was simply dazzled at the coronation reception,” she said.
“Kate wore a new, edgy cobalt blue dress from contemporary label Self-Portrait. direction of Kate’s usual, more classic aesthetic, which was a refreshing change but an interesting choice for the tone of the evening.”
It’s not the first time that Kate has turned to British ready-to-wear label Self-Portrait for fashion inspiration. The Princess wore a number of their designs during her wedding, including a sheer mint green day dress worn in the Bahamas during her 2022 Caribbean tour with Prince William.
Sister-in-law, Meghan Markle is also a fan of Self-Portrait. During her time as an active royal, she has worn a number of the designer’s dresses, including a striking red example shown during a visit to the island of Tonga with Prince Harry in 2018.
Kate has increasingly sought to update 1980s styles and silhouettes for her royal dressing over the past 12 months. One designer she increasingly wore in 2022 was Alessandra Rich, known for drawing inspiration from the style of powerful women of the past, including Kate’s mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.
Kate upped her look on Friday with a new twist on her famous flowing hairstyle. According to Holder, this showed that the princess dressed more for her age than for her superior and elevated status as the second oldest royal woman.
“Kate styled her hair differently, wearing it in a new way, swept to the side and falling over her shoulders in glam Hollywood waves,” she said. “The result was simply stunning, and most notably – Kate looked considerably younger and more contemporary – dressing for her age, rather than just for her role as future queen.”
Kate’s side-swept hairstyle showcased an important pair of royal heirloom earrings she selected for the occasion, once belonging to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
The diamond and sapphire pendant earrings are adorned with small diamond fringes that sparkle with movement. The style of the earrings and the stones used complement another of the Princess’s inherited jewels, her famous engagement ring which was once worn by Princess Diana.
As for shoes, Kate opted for her second pair of Aquazzura pumps of the day. Earlier today, the royal debuted a new pair of black ‘bow tie’ style heels which are a favorite of her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
For the evening reception, Kate selected a pair of the brand’s ‘Love Link’ slingback high heels in a royal blue silk with crystal embellishments on the heel strap. The Princess first wore this pair in 2022 for the annual Garter Day ceremony at Windsor Castle.
After the event at Buckingham Palace on Friday, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of Kate with Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska.
Kate and Zelenska have met several times before. At the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, the Princess officially welcomed the First Lady to London during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal journalist, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.
