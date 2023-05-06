gupta: Bollywood veteran Neena Gupta now wants to delve into Southern movies





On Neena Gupta’s wishlist are – an action movie, a love story, and a Southern language title. The veteran performer, who thinks she’s in the best phase of her career, says there’s an endless desire to play exciting roles. The 63-year-old actress, who experienced a career turnaround following the box office success of her film ‘Badhaai Ho’ in 2018, said it was great to carry the responsibility for a project on her shoulders at this stage of his career. “I have about eight projects and every role is different. It’s not what I used to do, like a supporting actor. I’m the main actor now. There’s a responsibility to carry the weight of the film. It’s amazing. I can’t believe it sometimes, whether it’s a dream or reality?” gupta said PTI in a virtual interview. His upcoming slate includes Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley” web-series, R Balki’s short film “Lust Stories 2”, Anurag Basu’s “Metro…In Dino”, comedy romantic ‘Pachhattar Ka Chhora’, ‘Baa’, ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’ and ‘Sabun’ with Jackie Shroff. But is there a space she still wants to explore as an actress? “A lot. I want to do action, romance, horror and a whole lot more,” Gupta said. “I feel very lucky because I’m working with a lot of people I never thought I’d work with. But I’d love to do southern films, like working with Mani Ratnam and others because it’s totally different and I would love to do that,” the 63-year-old added. In recent years, Gupta has played characters closer to her age who had a lot more to offer than conventional mother roles. The actor believes that as society has progressed, the portrayal of women on screen has also evolved. “Previously, a woman was (seen) only as a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law or aunt, because that happened in real life. However, today women work (and have an agency ), which is reflected in the roles written for them. I’m very fortunate to have varied, interesting and substantial roles to play,” she added. Gupta is now looking forward to the TV premiere of the 2022 film “Goodbye”, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The family drama, directed by Vikas Bahl, will air Sunday on &Pictures. “Goodbye” also features Rashmika Madanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Elli AvrRam, among others.

