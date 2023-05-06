Entertainment
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss blasts Hollywood’s standards of inclusion: They make me vomit
Legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss strongly condemned Hollywood’s new standards of inclusivity during a recent interview, saying they make him “throw up”.
Dreyfuss, who starred in ‘Jaws,’ ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ and many other classic Hollywood films, announced the new diversity and inclusion guidelines that will be implemented at the Oscars beginning in October. ‘next year.
The guidelines must be adhered to by any film vying for the “Best Picture” Oscar.
RICHARD DREYFUSS CLAIMS BILL MURRAY WAS A ‘DRUNKEN BULLY’ ON ‘WHAT’S BOB?’ TOGETHER
As first noted on Hollywood to TotoPBS anchor Margaret Hoover discussed the new guidelines during her interview with the actor on PBS’s “Firing Line” on Friday.
The anchor said: “From 2024, films will have to meet new standards of inclusion to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscars. They will have to have a certain percentage of cast or crew from racial or ethnic groups under -represented.”
She asked, “What do you think of these new inclusion standards for movies?”
Not holding back, Dreyfuss said, “They make me vomit.”
Defending his outright rejection of the concept, he said: “Because it’s an art form, it’s also a form of commerce and it makes money, but it’s an art. And no one should telling myself, as an artist, that I have given in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is.”
The actor went on to say that such guidelines stifle creativity and risk. “And what do we risk? Do we really risk hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that? And you have to let life be life.”
RICHARD DREYFUSS: AMERICANS’ IGNORANCE OF THE CONSTITUTION, OPPOSITION’S DISRESPECT HAS DAMAGED OUR COUNTRY
Dreyfuss further claimed that he does not believe in any group in today’s society that should be given special treatment. He said, “And I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s a minority or a majority in the country that has to be satisfied like that.”
The actor then defended Hollywood legend Lawrence Oliviers “Blackface” in Shakespeare’s “Othello” in 1968.
He said, “Lawrence Olivier was the last white actor to play Othello, and he did it in 1965. And he did it in Blackface. And he played a black man brilliantly.”
He shared his views with a few rhetorical questions, asking, “Am I being told I will never get the chance to play a black man? Do we tell someone else that if he’s not Jewish, he shouldn’t play the Merchant of Venice? are we crazy? Don’t we know that art is art? »
Dreyfuss was not done condemning the inclusion guidelines, saying, “It’s so condescending. It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Hoover asked the actor if America’s history of slavery and racism could justify making “Blackface” a taboo, though Dreyfuss claimed he didn’t think so.
Again, he said, “Because it’s condescending. Because he says we’re so fragile that we can’t hurt each other. We have to anticipate that our feelings are hurt, our children’s feelings are hurt. We don’t know how to stand up and punch the bully in the face.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/jaws-star-richard-dreyfuss-blasts-hollywood-inclusion-standards-they-make-me-vomit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss blasts Hollywood’s standards of inclusion: They make me vomit
- Women’s Cricket News Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England’s highest wicket taker, retires from internationals
- Queen Camilla wears a white silk coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield
- UB receives $1.6 million to add new technology to precast concrete
- Herschen Family Entertainment Corporation Takes Over Harlem Globetrotters International – News
- Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotage after drone attack on Kremlin – BBC News
- Find out which Mississippi town is most likely to experience an earthquake
- Prime Minister Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on his first place in the Doha Diamond League
- Jokowi Opens Damaged Roads Reporting Channel, Opportunity to File Complaints on Meang Road in West Lombok
- A security flaw has been detected that affects billions of Google Chrome users
- The Mayo Clinic platform expands the data network with international partners
- Writers are striking at stopping AI scripts