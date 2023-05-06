Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss blasts Hollywood’s standards of inclusion: They make me vomit

Legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss strongly condemned Hollywood’s new standards of inclusivity during a recent interview, saying they make him “throw up”.

Dreyfuss, who starred in ‘Jaws,’ ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ and many other classic Hollywood films, announced the new diversity and inclusion guidelines that will be implemented at the Oscars beginning in October. ‘next year.

The guidelines must be adhered to by any film vying for the “Best Picture” Oscar.

As first noted on Hollywood to TotoPBS anchor Margaret Hoover discussed the new guidelines during her interview with the actor on PBS’s “Firing Line” on Friday.

The anchor said: “From 2024, films will have to meet new standards of inclusion to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscars. They will have to have a certain percentage of cast or crew from racial or ethnic groups under -represented.”

She asked, “What do you think of these new inclusion standards for movies?”

Not holding back, Dreyfuss said, “They make me vomit.”

Defending his outright rejection of the concept, he said: “Because it’s an art form, it’s also a form of commerce and it makes money, but it’s an art. And no one should telling myself, as an artist, that I have given in to the latest, most current idea of ​​what morality is.”

The actor went on to say that such guidelines stifle creativity and risk. “And what do we risk? Do we really risk hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that? And you have to let life be life.”

Dreyfuss further claimed that he does not believe in any group in today’s society that should be given special treatment. He said, “And I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s a minority or a majority in the country that has to be satisfied like that.”

The actor then defended Hollywood legend Lawrence Oliviers “Blackface” in Shakespeare’s “Othello” in 1968.

He said, “Lawrence Olivier was the last white actor to play Othello, and he did it in 1965. And he did it in Blackface. And he played a black man brilliantly.”

He shared his views with a few rhetorical questions, asking, “Am I being told I will never get the chance to play a black man? Do we tell someone else that if he’s not Jewish, he shouldn’t play the Merchant of Venice? are we crazy? Don’t we know that art is art? »

Dreyfuss was not done condemning the inclusion guidelines, saying, “It’s so condescending. It’s so thoughtless and treating people like children.”

Hoover asked the actor if America’s history of slavery and racism could justify making “Blackface” a taboo, though Dreyfuss claimed he didn’t think so.

Again, he said, “Because it’s condescending. Because he says we’re so fragile that we can’t hurt each other. We have to anticipate that our feelings are hurt, our children’s feelings are hurt. We don’t know how to stand up and punch the bully in the face.”