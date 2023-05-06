Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her size during modeling days | Bollywood
Actress Kangana Ranaut recently spoke about not getting suitable modeling assignments in Delhi due to her height. She said she was still a teenager when she started modeling and was told she was good for nothing. She revealed that she came to Mumbai for a saree catalog shoot and refused to return to her agency in Delhi. She even tore up her return ticket to stay behind. Read also : Kangana Ranaut does not want compensation for the demolition of his house in Mumbai
Kangana had left her home in Himachal Pradesh at a young age to follow her dreams. She struggled and chose modeling to support herself in Delhi until she made her debut with the 2006 movie Gangster, after three years.
During a recent interview, Kangana was asked if she had ever been to Mumbai before landing in the city to become an actress. She denied it and said in Hindi: When I left home in Himachal, I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later, I came to Delhi and stayed there for one to two years. In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modeling assignment, then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (in Delhi), I even tore up my ticket. I told them that I didn’t want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha model me nicha dikhate rehte they (I didn’t want to work there because I was constantly humiliated).
Because he felt the ramp model is hotter in Delhi. For us 5’11 to 6 feet tall ki chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. And my height is 5’7″. Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala model me , but I was 5’7. I sat all day and was told I was no good) Then I started getting catalogs (shootings) and advertisements where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a saree catalog shoot. But it’s ok, it helped me with my expenses at the time, Kangana added.
The actress said she stayed in Mumbai after filming and started auditioning for roles. His first film was Anurag Basu’s Gangstar, starring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Currently, she is one of the most popular actors in the industry.
Kangana was last seen in Dhakaad. She has Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita and in the works.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-recalls-being-humiliated-for-her-height-during-modelling-days-101683379811488.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping calls for modernization of Chinese industry through artificial intelligence
- Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her size during modeling days | Bollywood
- Which SEC football team has the largest fan base?
- Cowboys drop No. 20 in Florida, advance to Tucson-area final
- Google plans to upgrade search with AI chat, video clips
- Tory councilors blame the losses on the Parliamentary Party
- Trump returns to CNN, testing CEO Chris Licht’s rules
- Malian junta publishes timetable for constitutional referendum
- Brexit heckling leaves Charles III in the UK in search of the body and soul that goes under the crown | International
- Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss blasts Hollywood’s standards of inclusion: They make me vomit
- Women’s Cricket News Katherine Sciver-Brunt, England’s highest wicket taker, retires from internationals
- Queen Camilla wears a white silk coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield