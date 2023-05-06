Letters from London: Indian actor, doctor and dabbawalas to attend the coronation, Kohinoor to skip it





A number of Indians have been invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The diverse group includes charity champions, dabbawalas, religious leaders, celebrities and community figures. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife are already in London to honor the historic occasion.

Among the guests will be Indian-born chef Manju Malhi, who received the British Empire Medal (BEM) from Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, for her services to the London community during the Covid-19 response. 19. Malhi’s work providing remote cooking classes to seniors’ charity Open Age during the Covid lockdown has won him widespread acclaim. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is based in London after marrying a British citizen, was also invited to the coronation. She will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Virtual Commonwealth Choir on stage. The Dabbawalas of Mumbai, known worldwide for their lunch box delivery and return system, also received an invitation to the coronation ceremony. They will present Puneri Pagadi and a shawl from the Warkari community to the King. Dr Issac Mathai, a Bengaluru-based doctor who has a long-standing relationship with the royal family, will also attend the coronation. He had already been invited to the Queen’s funeral. Peers of Indian descent representing the Hindu and Sikh faiths will likely be joined by Muslim and Jewish representatives from the House of Lords to wear key elements of the coronation crests to add a multi-faith touch to the Christian religious ceremony. Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, will represent the Hindu faith and is expected to wear the sovereign’s ring on coronation day, according to ‘The Times’ newspaper. Lord Indrajit Singh, 90, will represent the Sikh faith and is expected to wear the coronation glove. Lord Kamall, 56, a London-born Muslim peer, is expected to wear the armills or a pair of bracelets, and Baroness Gillian Merron, 64, will represent the Jewish faith and is expected to wear one of the coronation robes. Other participants of Indian descent include Pune-based Sourabh Phadke, 38, a graduate of the Prince’s Foundation Building Crafts program and the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, which was established at Dumfries House, in Scotland, by Charles as Prince of Wales with a vision to provide holistic solutions to the challenges facing the world. From Canada, Jay Patel, of Indian descent, is also among the guests at the Abbey on Saturday for completing the Prince’s Trust Canada Youth Employment Program in May 2022.

“Jay learned valuable skills and landed a job as a cook at Toronto’s iconic CN Tower, one of the city’s most famous landmarks. Now on his way to becoming a chef, Jay is passionate about inspiring others to find the same kind of support network that has helped him succeed,” the palace revealed. No Kohinoor in this coronation One of the jewels of the British crown will be missing at the coronation of King Charles III: the Kohinoor diamond. The diamond, which weighs 105 carats and means “mountain of light” in Persian, was said to have been found more than 800 years ago on a bank of the holy river Krishna in southern India. After crossing several empires, it ended up in the hands of Queen Victoria in the middle of the 19th century. However, legend has it that the diamond is cursed and only safe for women, especially queen consorts, to wear. Traditionally, the wife of King Charles III, Camilla, wore the Kohinoor during the coronation ceremony. But she won’t, instead she’ll wear a different crown, adorned with 2,200 smaller diamonds. The Kohinoor Diamond, which has become the center of anti-colonial anger, is displayed in the Tower of London, a popular destination for South Asian tourists. Locals say many Indian and Pakistani visitors swear by him, expressing their anger at his presence. Historian Anita Anand, co-author of “Kohinoor: The Story of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond,” says she learned her best swear words in front of the Kohinoor in three different languages. In recent years, the Indian government has repeatedly called on the British government to return the Kohinoor diamond. Buckingham Palace has announced that the controversial jewel will be excluded from the coronation ceremony following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

