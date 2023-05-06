How Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s ex-wife saved his Hollywood career? | Hollywood

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia, revealed in a recent interview with Marie Claire how she helped save the former wrestler-turned-actor’s Hollywood career. After leaving the world of sports-entertainment, Johnson struggled to find her footing in Hollywood and was advised to change her look and not talk about her past as a professional wrestler. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Garcia, who took over management from Johnson shortly after their divorce, was judged by Hollywood insiders who weren’t sure an ex-wife was managing her former partner’s career. However, Garcia was determined to help Johnson be himself and not conform to other people’s expectations. She encouraged him to embrace his true self and do what he was passionate about, which ultimately led to a major turning point in his career.

According to Garcia, the game changer came when they left CAA in 2011 and moved to William Morris Endeavour. The new agency not only gave Johnson more opportunities to play roles in line with his vision, but it also allowed Garcia to implement his plan for using social media to its full potential. This move completely changed Johnson’s career trajectory and helped him become the Hollywood powerhouse he is today.

While Johnson and Garcia’s relationship started with marriage, they were able to move on to business partners and build an empire together. However, this transition was not easy and Johnson admitted that it took a lot of work behind the scenes, especially in terms of communication between the two parties. But their hard work and dedication paid off and they were able to create a successful business together.

As The Rock nears a net worth of $1 billion, it’s clear that Garcia’s business acumen and backing have been crucial to his success. And with their continued focus on communication and building something cool together, there’s no telling what other heights they’ll reach in the future.