Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Jawan’ postponed; Bollywood star reveals new date and answers fan questions – News





When asked why the release was postponed, Khan said he “takes time and patience to do something worthy for the public.” File photo After the resounding success of the action and spy film “Pathaan”, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were eagerly awaiting his next film – an action thriller titled “Jawan” (Soldier). However, King Khan enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer, as the movie will now only be released in September this year, not June as previously planned. Photo: Twitter The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share the news, accompanied by an exciting teaser showing the star in full costume heroically leaping into the air and hurling a spear directly at the viewer. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the teaser for the film, which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights above mountain peaks. Khan is seen in the dark, wrapping bandages over his face as the film’s theme plays in the background. The film also stars actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The star also decided to interact with her fans on Twitter after sharing the new date. “Just because I think I’d like to. Let’s do #AskSRK for about half an hour,” he tweeted. When asked why “Jawan” was postponed, Khan said he “takes time and patience to do something worthy for the audience.” In response to another question about how he felt about the delay, he said, “Everyone was working non-stop and pushing each other so kinda relieved that everyone can do their jobs with more ease now.” On a more amusing note, when asked by a fan to take Rs100-200 more but release the film soon, the star joked that you can’t even get a subscription to OTT (streaming) services just yet. . Another fan said it was good that the release was postponed as the fan reviews start on June 1. SRK joked that was why the decision was made. “Phew!” he added. Shah Rukh Khan also answered questions about working with director Atlee and the cast, calling the experience “eventful and fun”. He called Nayanthara charming and sweet and called Vijay a humble person and a brilliant actor. (With ANI entries) READ ALSO :

