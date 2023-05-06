10 Actors Who Became The Character They Played, According To Reddit

We have all experienced it. The moment an actor’s performance captivates you so much, it’s as if he becomes the character himself. You know what I’m talking about – these standout performances that show us the actor and his character are one.





But what do you get when an actor’s transformation goes beyond a well-executed performance? What happens when an actor dives so deeply into a role that he becomes the character he was meant to play? Here, we’ll look at 10 actors suggested by Redditors who did just that and captivated their audiences with performances that felt more like life imitating art than art imitating life.

ten Samuel L. Jackson – Jules Winnfield

According to Redditor denever23, Samuel L. Jackson brought the character of Jules Winnfield to life in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic’pulp Fiction‘. When he read the script, Jackson was amazed at how well-written and rich his character was. As an actor, he felt he could really identify with Jules and bring him to life.

What’s interesting is that Jackson assumed something of Jules’ real-life mannerisms, such as his unique way of speaking and his dazzling gaze when people annoy him. It’s no surprise that Jackson became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors after Pulp Fiction, as his memorable performance as Jules made him an iconic figure in popular culture.

9 Johnny Depp – Jack Sparrow

In the 2003 Disney classic, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Johnny Depp won a lot of fans with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow. As the swaggering, rum-hungry captain of The Black Pearl, Depp has become a living cartoon character. As Redditor pointed out Weekend session“It’s like Johnny Depp is looking more and more like Jack Sparrow.”

Depp also said he used the on-set effects table to become Jack Sparrow – he would pick up random trinkets from the table and talk about them as if they were real items he had found during his journey. From all of this work, Depp was able to fully embody his character – so much so that many people first think of Jack Sparrow when they hear the name Johnny Depp!

8 Bill Murray-Hunter Thompson

Bill Murray was the perfect man for the job when it came to playing Hunter Thompson in the movie where the buffaloes roam. When it comes to portraying a character, Murray was no stranger. He had done it over and over again. Murray was friends with Hunter Thompson in real life.

So after reading the script and seeing the portrait of his good friend, he felt he knew exactly who Thompson was and what type of delivery to use. From his mannerisms and voice to his body language and facial expressions, “Bill Murray couldn’t shake Hunter Thompson,” said Redditor TapeDelayBrain.

7 Jim Carrey – Andy Kaufman

“jim carrey -Andy Kaufman! Great doc on this one,” Redditor mentioned. OldLivers His transformation into the legendary Andy Kaufman was utterly mesmerizing. Carrey fully embraced Andy’s persona, and the film left viewers puzzled, not just with the film itself, but with Carrey’s acting skills.

From his iconic mannerisms to his impassioned speech at Kaufman’s funeral, Carrey made you forget you were watching him play a role. In fact, he was so good in the role of Kaufman that when an audience member asked him if he was really Andy playing a role, it took a lot of effort for Carrey to convince him otherwise!

6 Henry Cavill – Geralt of Rivia

Have you ever seen someone who looked like they were born to play a certain character? That’s what happened when Henry Cavill took on the role of Geralt de Riv in the witcher. The British actor has been a fan of the fantasy series since he was a child, and his love for the characters and the world shines through in his performance.

Editor elizabethaela said: “I feel like Henry Cavill has become more like Geralt in interviews – very simple, stoic and thoughtful answers etc.” He brings a seriousness to his portrayal that really speaks to fans of the original books. He’s managed to become one with Geralt – his voice, mannerisms and attitude all help bring the character to life. Cavill even worked rigorously during filming to ensure he had the required physique for a monster hunter.

5 Leonard Nimoy – Spock

It’s hard to think of Leonard Nimoy like anyone but Spock, the iconic Vulcan character he played in the star trek franchise. Nimoy stayed in character so well that it was hard to tell where Nimoy ended and Spock began. He gained a whole new level of popularity after his Spock experience, and apparently he fully embraced the role.

He also embraced elements of his character in real life – as seen in his various books, like “I Am Not Spock”, which was also mentioned by Redditor. RapunzelUnbraided. Her relationship with the character was a bit complicated, but it became an essential part of her identity that was celebrated throughout her career.

4 Jack Nicholson – Jack Torrance

Another of the actors who became incredibly famous for the character they played is Jack Nicholson In the brilliantaccording to Redditor SleazyMartianJoint. It was impossible to watch this movie without remembering the classic phrase: “Heeeeeere’s Johnny!”

He created a character that constantly seemed on the verge of madness, and it scared audiences everywhere. A deep understanding of the character made Nicholson’s performance truly riveting – and he’s continued to take on roles since then that require that same transformation into another person.

3 Heath Ledger – The Joker

health book like the Joker in The black Knight could have been one of the best cinematic performances of all time. And that’s not too surprising when you consider how far Ledger has gone to fit into his role. For months before filming began, Ledger locked himself in a hotel room and acted methodically to become the character — he even kept a diary from the perspective of the Joker himself.

It worked. Ledger’s performance brought an unprecedented level of realism and deep psychological complexity to the character, delivering an iconic performance that earned him a posthumous Oscar win and left everyone’s jaws on the floor. And it all started with Ledger immersing himself in the character until he became him.

2 Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is perhaps one of the most iconic actors who became the character he played. Who can forget him as Iron Man? Editor DMG lover certainly not. RDJ seemed almost born for the role, and his ability to play the playboy genius, billionaire, philanthropist was unparalleled.

It wasn’t just the way he acted either. He’s always been so eloquent about Tony Stark’s adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her natural wit and charm matched her character perfectly. In some cases, it felt like Robert Downey Jr. had partially adopted Tony Stark’s persona in real life, and that’s no surprise given his character’s fame. This not only reflects excellent acting, but also excellent character development.

1 Al Pacino – Tony Montana

No list of actors completely transforming into their roles would be complete without Al Pacino like Tony Montana in scarface. The Cuban drug lord will forever be a defining role for Pacino, who honed the accent and mannerisms that brought the character to life on the big screen.

To achieve this level of transformation, Pacino devoted himself to a daily 5-hour routine to perfect his accent, which included working with linguists, learning Spanish slang, and dialect exercises. He was so committed that at the start of filming he was assured that Pacino had really become Tony Montana.

