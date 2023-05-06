Scottish obituaries: Harry Belafonte, American singer, actor and political activist

Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and political activist. Born: March 1, 1927 in New York. Died on April 25, 2023 in New York, at the age of 96

Harry Belafonte, pictured in 1969, had Scottish ancestry (Photo: AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the biggest recording stars of the 1950s, Harry Belafonte popularized calypso music in the UK and US, then used his celebrity status to become one of the most popular civil rights activists. most prominent in the Americas, a confidant of Martin Luther King and one of the organizers of the mass march on Washington in 1963.

His most famous song is probably The Banana Boat Song, with its catchy chorus Day-o, day-ay-ay-o, daylight come and me wan go home. But he also had the UK Christmas number one Marys Boy Child of 1957 and his repertoire was diverse enough to include Hole in the Bucket and the Jewish folk song Hava Nagile – he had Jewish ancestry from his father’s side, Scottish from his mother and African of both. .

He sang at President Kennedy’s inauguration, but he also supported Soviet peace initiatives during the Cold War and visited revolutionary communist leader Fidel Castro Cubas, convincing him that rap music was a good thing and should be officially supported and encouraged by the state.

Belafonte addresses the crowd at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. (Photo: Kurt Severin/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A persistent critic of American foreign policy, he called President George W Bush a terrorist after the American invasion of Iraq. And, far from hailing the nomination of black Republican Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, he compared them to the favorite domestic slaves of the time of slavery.

His criticism was not restricted to Republicans. He took on President Obama for the Guantanamo detention center, while defending left-wing Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Belafonte was undoubtedly a thorn in the side of the establishment, even the liberal establishment, which at times seemed unsure whether to honor or deny him. Condoleezza Rice responded to his criticism of her by saying, “I don’t need Harry Belafonte to tell me what it means to be black.”

In this case, Belafonte has received numerous distinctions. He was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. He won three Grammys, an Emmy, a Tony – for his performance in a Broadway revue in 1954 before his hit singles and the album Calypso, which became the first by a solo artist to sell a million copies in the United States. It was number one in the United States for 31 weeks.

He had a successful film career in the 1950s alongside his music career. He was a member of the famous EGOT Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony club, if you count his honorary Oscar.

The Ku Klux Klan threatened to burn down cinemas showing the film The Island in the Sun, which hinted at a romantic relationship between his character and that of the very white Joan Fontaine. In reality, Belafonte had an affair with the other Joan Joan Collins films.

He turned down the lead role in Porgy and Bess because he felt the depiction of black society was regressive. The role went to his old friend Sidney Poitier, with whom he literally shared a theater ticket in his early days. One would watch the first half of a play and tell the other what happened before the second person watched the second half.

At the end of the 1950s, Belafonte more or less turned his back on Hollywood because he did not like the roles offered to black actors. He returned to the big screen very occasionally from the early 1970s and co-starred with Poitier in the western Buck and the Preacher, which Poitier also directed.

In 2014, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, completing his EGOT set.

He was born Harold George Bellanfanti (sic) in the Harlem area of ​​New York in 1927. His parents were from the West Indies and his father worked as a chef on merchant ships. His maternal grandfather was a Scotsman, who went to Jamaica as a plantation overseer.

It was a tough neighborhood and Belafonte remembers continual fighting during his early years. When he was about eight years old, his mother returned to Jamaica, where Belafonte became familiar with calypso music.

During World War II, he served in the United States Navy and was a storekeeper in an all-black unit. Afterwards, he worked as a janitor, and a tenant gave him tickets to a play at the American Negro Theater, which directly sparked his interest in acting. He then joined the company.

He begins to sing in New York clubs to earn money for acting lessons and quickly makes it a success. He was making records in the late 1940s, but The Banana Boat Song, the Calypso album and the movies took him to new heights over the next decade.

He was the male lead in Carmen Jones, Otto Premingers’ update of Bizet’s opera in an American setting, though ironically his signature was dubbed by opera singer LeVern Hutcherson.

His 1962 album Midnight Special is notable for giving another even more famous musician his professional recording debut, with Bob Dylan playing harmonica.

Belafonte continued to record, tour and appear on television, but increasingly he also devoted much of his time to civil rights campaigning and politics, standing alongside Martin Luther King when the latter delivered his famous I have a dream speech in 1963 and introduced Nelson. Mandela at a rally at Yankee Stadium in New York in 1990.

In 1985, he was inspired by Bob Geldof and the charity single Do They Know Its Christmas? to launch the project that became USA for Africa and the album and single We Are the World to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. It brought together various famous singers, including Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen. He also performed at Live Aid in Philadelphia.

Belafonte has been married three times, divorced twice. He was 77 and had been married to his second wife for 47 years when they divorced. But he described it as airless.

I felt angry and trapped, he wrote in his autobiography, but I always felt that way. Trapped by my mother, by poverty, by the responsibility I felt for the poor of the world.

He remarried a few years later. He is survived by his third wife, photographer Pamela Frank, and four children.