Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios hours extended in May, Typhoon Lagoon hours announced through June





Extended hours were announced for Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in May. Disney has also released Typhoon Lagoon water park hours through June and early July. Magic Kingdom Hours Magic Kingdom will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. on May 22, 25, 26, and 27. It was previously scheduled to close at 10:00 p.m. on those dates. Hours of operation of Disney Studios in Hollywood Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open at 8:30 a.m. May 21-27. It will close at 9:30 p.m. from May 21 to 25 and at 10 p.m. on May 26 and 27. It was previously scheduled to close at 9:00 p.m. on all those dates. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Hours of Operation Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open an additional hour earlier at 8:00 a.m. on May 21, 26, and 27. It will still close at 7:00 p.m. on May 21 and 26, but will close at 8:00 p.m. on May 27. Early entry for hotel guests will begin at 7:30 a.m. Typhoon Lagoon Hours Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will open at 10:00 a.m. from June 4 through July 15. The water park will close at 6:00 p.m. on June 4 and from June 10 to 23. It will close at 5:00 p.m. from June 5 to 9. From June 24, it will be open until 8:00 p.m. Walt Disney World Nightly Events Separately paid After Hours events include shorter wait times, character encounters, free snacks, and sometimes other special experiences. The H2O Glow After Hours events at Typhoon Lagoon will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the following dates: May 20 and 27

June 3, 10, 17 and 24

July 1, 3, 8, 15, 22, 29 and 31

August 5, 12, 19 and 26

September 2 Tickets will cost $75 for adults and $70 for children. Disney Vacation Club Members and Annual Passholders will be able to purchase tickets for $59 for adults and $54 for children. EPCOT After Hours events include access to Frozen Ever After, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. They will take place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Here is the complete list of dates and prices: Thursday, June 1: $139

Thursday, June 15: $129

Thursday, June 22: $129

Thursday, June 29: $139

Thursday, July 6: $139

Wednesday, July 12: $139

Thursday, July 20: $139

Thursday, July 27: $129

Thursday, August 3: $139

Thursday, August 10: $129

Thursday, August 17: $129

Thursday, August 24: $129 Tickets for EPCOT After Hours will cost $99 for Disney Vacation Club Members and Annual Passholders. These Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Hours events are coming. They take place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Tickets are $149 for regular guests and $119 for Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

