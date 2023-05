What’s love got to do with it? Opens May 5

Facebook







Twitter







pinterest What’s love got to do with it? is one of the loveliest romantic comedies I’ve seen this year. The film opens in DFW theaters on May 5th and I recommend it to anyone who needs a touch of lighthearted romance in their life. Watching this movie instead of today’s news definitely lifted my spirits. The charming contemporary film is set in London and stars Lily James (Zoe) and Shazad Latif (Kaz) as a young couple from different cultures. Although they grow up as best friends who have lived next door since childhood, they are both losers at the romance game. They both focused on their careers and Zoe became an award-winning documentary filmmaker while Kaz is now a successful doctor. At 32, neither of them has found someone to share their life with. It is then that their mothers decide to find them suitable companions. Kaz’s mother (Shabana Azmi), whose own parents found her a suitable husband, found a desirable candidate for her son in Pakistan. After a few zoom meetings with the wise, soft-spoken and lovable young lawyer chosen by his mother, Kaz decides to propose. As her neighbors prepare to leave for a wedding in Pakistan, Zoe presents a documentary about the potential success of this old/new type of assisted marriage. While busy filming the wedding and interviewing the bride and groom for her documentary, Zoe’s mother (Emma Thompson) finds a nice young vet to woo her daughter. What’s love got to do with it? The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and written and produced by Jemima Khan. Other cast members include Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. “What’s Love Got to Do With It? is distributed by Shout! Studios, and opens Friday in DFW theaters, including the Angelika Film Center in Dallas and Plano. The Angelika Film Centers invite moviegoers to bring a friend to share the romance in Whats Love Got To Do With It? May 5-11 as part of their Bring a Friend to the Movies program. Tickets can be purchased online at angelikafilmcenter.comor at the box office to receive a free companion ticket for the same show.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/whats-love-got-to-do-with-it-opens-may-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos