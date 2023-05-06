Entertainment
Oshi No Ko: An Actor’s Pride
The following contains spoilers for Oshi no Ko Episode 4, “Actors,” now airing on HiDive.
The fourth episode of the hit entertainment drama Oshi no Ko continues to focus on Kana Arima and her will to continue to struggle in the acting world. At the same time, we see a bit of Aqua’s acting skills and learn that he’s not as untalented as he thinks. Oshi no KoThe focus on the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry remains one of its strongest elements, and that can be seen in full force in this episode.
As Aqua’s quest to find his father continues, his acting career also grows as he begins to receive more work. In the meantime, Ruby is still struggling to take off as a rising idol. She’s going to need more than just herself to put together an idol group and start getting work. Fortunately, she finally manages to find a potential member unexpectedly.
True recognition
At the start of the next scene, Kana reflects on her acting career, which started well but slowly waned until it was considered nothing more than a has-been. Even though she knows Sweet Today is a failure in every sense of the word, she’s still desperate to prove that she belongs in the acting world, banking on the manga’s most famous scene to show off her assets. However, her co-lead Melt clearly doesn’t have the same level of passion as she does, and she’s in despair as one of her favorite scenes from the manga is being ruined before her eyes.
However, the scene is saved by Aqua, who makes a chilling entrance as the stalker. Knowing that he’s not as talented as Ai or Kana, Aqua tries his best to use the environment and whatever tricks he has to hand to amp up his game, even insulting Melt under his breath in order to to piss him off properly as a role. requests. Aqua does extremely well as a stalker, doing her best to put on a terrifying performance so Kana can shine all the more. With the set, Aqua looks to Kana to deliver the performance needed to land the scene, and she does it perfectly. Having realized what Aqua did to make this scene a success, Kana begins to fall in love with him.
A success, no matter how small
Kana’s performance in the latest episode of Sweet Today eventually caught the attention of the few viewers who stuck with the show even after seeing how bad all the other episodes were. Even the mangaka of the original series, who was disappointed with how the adaptation went, was ultimately grateful for the adaptation due to Kana’s performance. While the series will go down as a failure of an adaptation that most fans will laugh at, Kana can be proud of the work she’s done, which really matters to her.
For Aqua, her own efforts led her to discover that producer Kaburagi is not her father, though it’s clear he still has a connection to Ai. When asked about Ai at a closing party, Kaburagi explains that he used to help Ai get jobs in the fashion industry and secretly meet a guy without his agency’s knowledge. When Aqua tries to find out more, Kaburagi asks for a favor in return, asking him how he feels about appearing on a reality show.
New friends and new paths
Aqua and Ruby leave for their first day at Youtou High School, where they are greeted by Kana, who is their upper class. Kana presents the school as a place where almost everyone is part of the entertainment industry in one way or another, but points out that other than that, it’s a pretty normal everyday school. . Ruby quickly befriends a model named Minami Kotobuki and is overjoyed to find out that she is classmates with Frill Shiranui, a great actress.
As Ruby and Aqua are talking with Minami, Ruby notices Shiranui passing by. Aqua goes to greet her, and she surprisingly recognizes him from her role in Sweet Today, as well as Minami from her magazine shoots. However, she does not recognize Ruby and when she asks what she is doing, Ruby is unable to give an answer. Disheartened by this event, Ruby begs Miyako to get her work as an idol, but Ruby can’t even take off until she has enough people to form an idol group. To make matters worse, the conditions are rather difficult, since they want cute girls who are not already affiliated with another company. Hearing this, Aqua suggests the first person that comes to mind who meets these requirements: Kana Arima.
|
