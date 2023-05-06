AI Invasion: Hollywood writers strike to save your Netflix from bot takeover

At the heart of the latest writers’ strike is a small clause about the use of artificial intelligence.

Specifically, preventing machines from writing literary material. And as of Monday, studios rejected the proposal, according to the Writers Guild of America West (WGA).

The WGA is one of the largest unions in the entertainment world, acting on behalf of writers across the United States.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 11,500 writers have exchanged their pens for picket signs as the WGA tries to negotiate to maintain the writers’ rooms, guarantee the duration of employment, improve residuals amid the rise streaming services and, of course, reducing the use of AI in the industry.

Were fighting to stop streamers and studios from turning writing from a career into gig work, comedian and writer Adam Conover said on the first day of the strike. They are trying to take our jobs away from us and employ us one day a week like Uber drivers. Were fighting for fairness.

The strike also targets the rise of artificial intelligence, demanding safeguards against the use of AI in content generation.

WGA terms require studios to regulate [the] use of artificial intelligence on projects covered by the MBA: the AI ​​cannot write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; and material covered by the MBA cannot be used to train the AI.

An MBA refers to the Minimum Bargaining Agreement, which covers writers’ benefits and rights within the WGA.

According to public negotiations, the studios rejected the proposal and retaliated by offering annual meetings to discuss technological advancements.

Regulate AI’ before it’s too late

The legal implications of AI in the entertainment industry add another layer of complexity.

Leigh Brecheen, a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson LLP, called it both a minefield and a new frontier.

The legal system is not designed with AI in mind. For example, you can’t copyright a work that isn’t written by a human, she said. Decrypt. This raises many questions about how valuable intellectual property can be protected and when the threshold of human creation versus AI is crossed.

It’s easy to forget how fast this technology is also improving. While many scoff at the possibility of AI completely replacing writers, the truth is that no one really seems to know how it will pan out.

The head of the same Hollywood law firm, Richard Thompson, went so far as to ask if the WGA would ever accept an AI as a union member.

“I don’t think it will ever happen, but it makes my head spin to think about how it might work and what it might mean,” he said. Decrypt. There is a real risk that in a few years you won’t need humans anymore.

Defining what terms AI should be used is critical, Thompson said, lest it be too late.

While the appeal of AI technology is undeniable, it is essential to remember that ultimately it is human lives that are affected.

The greatest challenge for all of us is to find ways to retain our humanity. We cannot allow ourselves to become slaves to any technology or ideology, he said. If we focus on human flourishing as the touchstone, we have a chance to overcome these challenges for a better world on the other side.”