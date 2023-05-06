Connect with us

Entertainment

AI Invasion: Hollywood writers strike to save your Netflix from bot takeover

AI Invasion: Hollywood writers strike to save your Netflix from bot takeover

 


At the heart of the latest writers’ strike is a small clause about the use of artificial intelligence.

Specifically, preventing machines from writing literary material. And as of Monday, studios rejected the proposal, according to the Writers Guild of America West (WGA).

The WGA is one of the largest unions in the entertainment world, acting on behalf of writers across the United States.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 11,500 writers have exchanged their pens for picket signs as the WGA tries to negotiate to maintain the writers’ rooms, guarantee the duration of employment, improve residuals amid the rise streaming services and, of course, reducing the use of AI in the industry.

Were fighting to stop streamers and studios from turning writing from a career into gig work, comedian and writer Adam Conover said on the first day of the strike. They are trying to take our jobs away from us and employ us one day a week like Uber drivers. Were fighting for fairness.

The strike also targets the rise of artificial intelligence, demanding safeguards against the use of AI in content generation.

WGA terms require studios to regulate [the] use of artificial intelligence on projects covered by the MBA: the AI ​​cannot write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; and material covered by the MBA cannot be used to train the AI.

An MBA refers to the Minimum Bargaining Agreement, which covers writers’ benefits and rights within the WGA.

According to public negotiations, the studios rejected the proposal and retaliated by offering annual meetings to discuss technological advancements.

Regulate AI’ before it’s too late

The legal implications of AI in the entertainment industry add another layer of complexity.

Leigh Brecheen, a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson LLP, called it both a minefield and a new frontier.

The legal system is not designed with AI in mind. For example, you can’t copyright a work that isn’t written by a human, she said. Decrypt. This raises many questions about how valuable intellectual property can be protected and when the threshold of human creation versus AI is crossed.

It’s easy to forget how fast this technology is also improving. While many scoff at the possibility of AI completely replacing writers, the truth is that no one really seems to know how it will pan out.

The head of the same Hollywood law firm, Richard Thompson, went so far as to ask if the WGA would ever accept an AI as a union member.

“I don’t think it will ever happen, but it makes my head spin to think about how it might work and what it might mean,” he said. Decrypt. There is a real risk that in a few years you won’t need humans anymore.

Defining what terms AI should be used is critical, Thompson said, lest it be too late.

While the appeal of AI technology is undeniable, it is essential to remember that ultimately it is human lives that are affected.

The greatest challenge for all of us is to find ways to retain our humanity. We cannot allow ourselves to become slaves to any technology or ideology, he said. If we focus on human flourishing as the touchstone, we have a chance to overcome these challenges for a better world on the other side.”

Stay up to date with crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://decrypt.co/139156/ai-invasion-hollywood-writers-strike-save-netflix-robot-takeover/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: