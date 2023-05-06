From Bigg Boss to her Bollywood debut, here’s how the actress transformed her life





Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, better known as Shehnaaz Gill, is an Indian actress, model and singer who works in Punjabi and Hindi television and films. She made her modeling debut via the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. Further, later in 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. However, it wasn’t until she came to Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant that she really gained immense popularity. To say his fans are crazy would be an understatement. Recently, the actress made her Bollywood debut with none other than Salman Khan. If you’re curious about her facts and want to know how she turned her life around after Bigg Boss 13, then you’ve come to the right place. Here is the success story of Shehnaaz Gill. 1. Big Bollywood debut When she made an entrance in Bigg Boss 13 and said, “Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif hu”, and since then she has taken one step after another. One of her most significant recent achievements is making her B-city debut. She made her big Bollywood debut with multi-star Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Moreover, this movie has celebrities like Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, along with many more. 2. Buy a new house Shenaaz Gill thrives in both her professional and personal life. Recently, the model-turned-actor purchased a new home. She shared some screenshots which revealed her buying a new house. Moreover, it contains many heartfelt messages from his fans. They all congratulated her and told her that it was a milestone for them too. Shehnaaz truly has the most beautiful fan following. 3. Start your own chat show Shenaaz Gill was a hustler in her truest sense. The actress recently launched her chat show, where she invited many B-city celebrities. About her chat show, she shared that while her movies don’t turn out to be huge hits, at least it will always be financially independent. She said, as we quote, “I work, so I don’t have to beg for money in the future.” 4. Treat yourself to a diamond ring During one of her episodes of her chat show, Shehnaaz was seen showing off her stunning diamond ring. In this episode, she invited actress Rakul Preet Singh. Moreover, during this episode, she also mentioned that no one is worthy to give her a ring and she is not interested in marriage. 5. Always spread positivity Shehnaaz is literally an optimist, as she should be. It’s not just that; she also always tries to spread positivity all around. From the time she entered BB’s house until today, we have always seen her confident and full of positivity. Even after losing the love of her life, she didn’t stop living, and that’s commendable. 6. Being a disciple of Brahma Kumari Shehnaaz had a special bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. She followed her path and joined the Brahma Kumaris. Also, after the actor’s death, his sister BK Shivani helped Shehnaaz cope with his loss. She chose the path of spirituality and therefore of positivity. 7. Start the yoga journey Shehnaaz Gill underwent a massive physical transformation after Bigg Boss 13. She did fitness, not in terms of working out, but she often talked about eating less and being healthy. She doesn’t go to the gym. Additionally, Shehnaaz recently shared a photo in a yoga pose. She wrote alongside, “Starting with my yoga journey.” I hope these have been enlightening for you. Share your thoughts via the comments below. Follow us:Facebook|instagram|Twitter| Youtube|pinterest |Google News| Cinetales is on YouTube; click here to subscribe to the latest videos and updates.

