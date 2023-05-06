Chris Pratt’s childhood ‘trauma’ led to ambition to act | Entertainment





Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child. The 43-year-old star has made a concerted effort to become louder and more visible after getting lost while with his family in Minnesota. Chris – who is now one of Hollywood’s most wanted actors – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I was walking through the mall holding, I thought, my mother’s hand. And then I just looked up and she wasn’t there and I was lost in the mall. “I started crying and a grown stranger, by the grace of God, not some weirdo, found me and brought me back. We started looking for my family. [for] what seemed like forever, I finally found them – they were shopping and didn’t even notice I was gone.” Chris admits the incident completely changed his outlook on things. The movie star also revealed that it sparked his acting ambitions. He shared, “I think from that point on I was like, ‘If I’m in the room, I’m going to be loud. And I’m going to be noticed and I’m going to make sure everyone knows I’m there in case I get lost. They will really notice me. I really think that’s why I became an actor. Meanwhile, Chris previously spoke about his sporting pedigree, describing himself as a “great football player”. The actor told Vanity Fair magazine, “I was a great football player. “I was an inside guard and linebacker. I never had the speed to play in college. But I loved it. I don’t think anything will ever take its place. The competition, the crew. “You get a bit of that from acting. You get it from action movies. You have to practice, get in shape. I think I learned more about how to handle myself as an actor in playing sports than I’ve ever done in the theatre.”

