Actor, lawyer, fighter for justice

William Mitchell Margolin is definitely not afraid to be in the spotlight. As a youngster and a student at both AE Wright Middle School and Agoura High, he excelled in sports, enjoyed football, and performed in musicals and plays, which is what that’s when he caught the acting bug.

From there, he studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Arts in London, England, and became a professional actor in Los Angeles and New York.

I probably did 30 TV commercials and TV shows, says the now-local lawyer. On IMDB.comhis list of credits includes the films The Running Man (1987) and Die Hard (1988) and the television series Absolutely True (2000).

Now in his 60s, Margolin says when his acting career slowed, he became a lawyer.

I became a litigator because it was like me where you stand up in front of an audience and tell a story.

Among his many honors and affiliations, including membership in the State Bar of California since 1989 and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, in 2010 he was a candidate for Judge of the Superior Court of the County of LA and was an adjunct professor of law at the University of West Los Angeles School of Law.

Additionally, he has been repeatedly named by his peers as one of Southern California’s Super Lawyers and is listed in the top 1% of American Lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell American Registry.

On top of all that, he’s a published legal writer who also finds time during the holidays to help feed the homeless and run a successful law firm.

Representing clients in federal and state courthouses from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to San Diego as well as central and northern California, he and Margolin are okay with you calling him Bill has gone to trial and arbitrated and negotiated to close hundreds of cases, and has a near-perfect percentage success rate of cases in favor of his clients.

Specializing in accident cases, he can handle everything from personal injury, dog bite and slip and fall cases, to workers’ compensation death cases, wrongful death cases and to catastrophic injuries.

Margolin strongly believes in and supports community and neighborhood values. Locally, he has defended and protected a neighborhood in Agoura Hills from contractor development and opposes any expansion in Agoura, thereby preserving the area’s wildlife and open spaces.

And yes, he still meddles in the local theater work. I get asked to audition locally but (there is) no interference with my practice, he says.

Additionally, the friendly married father of three is thrilled to have his son, Allan, recently join his practice, located at 23548 Calabasas Road, Ste. 202 in Calabasas. Allan is a graduate of Loyola Law School in New Orleans and both are ready and eager to fight for you.

Margolin says he subscribes to Clarence Darrow’s philosophy of helping those in need and even answers his own phone so he’s personally available to new and existing clients.

I’m a litigator who does all kinds of accident cases, he said. If you need help and don’t know who to call, call Bill. . . because I pick up the phone.

For more information, call (818) 999-4LAW (4529), email [email protected], or visit margolinlawca.com.

