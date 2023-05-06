Connect with us

Entertainment

Closure of the Pump West Hollywood restaurant – DIRT

Closure of the Pump West Hollywood restaurant – DIRT

 


‘Vanderpump Rules’ / ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd shocked the Bravosphere yesterday with the revelation that their very popular Pump restaurant in West Hollywood would close its doors for good in early July “after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees”. The announcement marked the second major bomb be dropped off by Todd this week. As reported by TMZ, the impending closure is the result of a massive increase in rents. Rumors about the restaurant’s future have been circulating since mid-March when CityStreet Commercial Managing partner Leslie Haro said entertainment tonight that the owner of the property was looking for a new long-term tenant. A registration announcement on the CityStreet brokerage’s Instagram account quickly followed, which brought longtime fans and customers to tears in their Pump-Tinis.

Prominent in the extraordinarily well off and busy area of Santa Monica and Robertson Blvds.just down the street from Todd and Vanderpump’s two other WeHo restaurants, TomTom And ON (as well as The Abbey, which has been the source of much discussion about “Vanderpump Rules” lately, since series star Ally Lewber caught Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dancing alone late at night), the eponymous pump opened its doors in May 2014 to great fanfare. . A hit from the jump, his arrival followed the wild success of SUR and Villa Blanca, the duo’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, which sadly closed in 2020, also due to a rent increase, and, of tellingly enough, remains empty today.

Pump’s precarious future and the start of the Scandoval scandal have done nothing to deter patronage in recent weeks, with the show remaining as popular as ever. As Vulture’s Bethy Squires reported last month, “Arriving at the West Hollywood institution, you would never know the place was in real estate limbo. It’s packed with a line seven deep in the host stand.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/locations/filming-locations/lisa-vanderpumps-namesake-weho-restaurant-shutting-down-after-a-decade-long-run-1203635878/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: