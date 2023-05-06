Entertainment
Closure of the Pump West Hollywood restaurant – DIRT
‘Vanderpump Rules’ / ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd shocked the Bravosphere yesterday with the revelation that their very popular Pump restaurant in West Hollywood would close its doors for good in early July “after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees”. The announcement marked the second major bomb be dropped off by Todd this week. As reported by TMZ, the impending closure is the result of a massive increase in rents. Rumors about the restaurant’s future have been circulating since mid-March when CityStreet Commercial Managing partner Leslie Haro said entertainment tonight that the owner of the property was looking for a new long-term tenant. A registration announcement on the CityStreet brokerage’s Instagram account quickly followed, which brought longtime fans and customers to tears in their Pump-Tinis.
Prominent in the extraordinarily well off and busy area of Santa Monica and Robertson Blvds.just down the street from Todd and Vanderpump’s two other WeHo restaurants, TomTom And ON (as well as The Abbey, which has been the source of much discussion about “Vanderpump Rules” lately, since series star Ally Lewber caught Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss dancing alone late at night), the eponymous pump opened its doors in May 2014 to great fanfare. . A hit from the jump, his arrival followed the wild success of SUR and Villa Blanca, the duo’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, which sadly closed in 2020, also due to a rent increase, and, of tellingly enough, remains empty today.
Pump’s precarious future and the start of the Scandoval scandal have done nothing to deter patronage in recent weeks, with the show remaining as popular as ever. As Vulture’s Bethy Squires reported last month, “Arriving at the West Hollywood institution, you would never know the place was in real estate limbo. It’s packed with a line seven deep in the host stand.
Before Lisa and Ken took over the Pump space, the property was the site of a Java Detour Coffee & Tea Bar outpost and adjoining parking lot, which the couple skillfully transformed into a beautiful French-inspired garden. . As LVP explained at the start of the third season of “VPR,” “Ken and I decided to open a brand new restaurant/lounge/bar in the epicenter of the gay community. I have a vision. know that I can create something that will take sexiness to a whole new level in West Hollywood.”
The design was a true labor of love, with the restorer lamenting in the season three premiere of “Vanderpump,” “Pump has been an incredibly difficult project. I would say probably the most difficult project to date. ended up having to create a whole new story because we didn’t have the square footage. We ended up with three times as many toilets as I thought we needed. It took us twice as long and it saved us cost twice as much money. I almost lost my mind with this project. The end result was definitely worth the added stressors, though. After opening Pump, the star concluded, “I’ve always said to all men, Villa Blanca is where you take your wife, SUR is where you take your mistress, and now Pump can be where you take your boyfriend.” (To this end, to following the overthrow of Proposition 8reality tv star was ordained minister in order to officiate weddings for same-sex couples on site.)
Although “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes once claimed that the pump was actually her idea, her interior is unmistakably Lisa, with a quartet of towering century-old olive trees that must have been chipped away, a collection of glimmering chandeliers, reclaimed wood benches, plush banquettes, and a wet bar. fashioned from “the sides of a 19th century Parisian bridge”, each accented in the restorer’s signature pink.
The elevated comfort food offerings are also undeniably Vanderpump. Developed by the Executive Chef/Menu Curator Penny Davidi (of “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” fame), which describes Pump’s culinary vibe as “Mediterranean garden rate”, dishes include such as fried calamari, homemade mushroom ravioli, chicken Milanese, seared tenderloin and the Pinky Pump Burger, a grilled Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onions, feta cheese, aioli and lettuce with butter, served on a brioche bun accompanied by a small rocket salad and thick country fries.
A true small-screen star in her own right, Pump has been featured countless times on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules.” The site of many memorable and often zany moments, it was at the restaurant that Stassi Schroeder’s then-boyfriend Patrick Meagher repeatedly complimented Lisa’s behind in the “VPR” season six finale. In that same episode, Todd and LVP also finally officially offered DJ James Kennedy his SUR gig after previously firing him (one of many times) for his erratic behavior.
And it was at Pump that Katie Maloney’s longtime boyfriend, print model Tom Schwartz, convinced Lisa to give him a chance to work behind the bar in season three’s “All Fired Up.” However, his mixologist stint doesn’t go exactly as planned, and he quits work after just 30 minutes into his first shift, with the stress of learning the ins and outs of his new position leading to a major panic attack. . As he tried to explain to Stassi on Pump’s big opening night in the previous episode, “I’m not in my element right now. I’m not used to working, for my defence. I don’t know if I’m cut out for all this work, you know what I mean? I’ve been spoiled. Four years out of work. I’m sweating. I’m not sweating! He was able to come back to the experience later with humour, joking with good-naturedness in an article on the Bravo TV blog“Not my most gallant moment. I think they should honor my cowardice at Pump with a drink called ‘The Panic Attack.’
Although Lisa did not take this suggestion to heart, the establishment cocktail menu is packed with cheeky-named specialty libations, including Take Mai Tie Off, Espress-o Yourself and, of course, the Pump-Tini, a blush-colored concoction made with vodka, Pavan liqueur, fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, confused raspberry and a sweet filling.
Although the restaurant has enjoyed immense popularity over the past decade (thanks in large part to its on-screen fame and celebrity owners), it has also had its share of bad luck in recent years. In January 2020, just before the pandemic hit and caused a succession of closures, a driver lost control while venturing onto Santa Monica Blvd., crash his Ferrari on Pump’s patio in the middle of the Sunday brunch rush. The website the liquor license was also revoked for a short period last March, just a week after Scandoval’s announcement.
And now, a sharp rise in rents is forcing it to close. TMZ reports that “sources close to the family”, say Lisa and Ken “refused to commit to paying nearly $1 million in annual rent, as the couple considered the figure ridiculous”. In effect! At $84,000 a month, that’s a lot of Vanderpump Rosé the duo would have to peddle to make a profit!
One of LA’s most famous and viable dining venues, CityStreet Commercial should have no trouble finding a new tenant for the Pump space, though seeing a different restaurant on the premises will be heartbreaking for any Bravophile. . While fans still have the option of visiting TomTom and SUR (not to mention Schwartz & Sandy’s), the closure of Pump truly marks the end of an era.
