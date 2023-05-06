Chandler’s Desert Sky Music Festival tickets on sale





INDEPENDENT MEDIA Arizona Event Promoter Forty8 Live! newly announced tickets are on sale for the Desert Sky Music Festival, a family-friendly outdoor show bringing the best country music to Chandler. The show will take place at the Park at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday, November 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Nate Smith and Jackson Dean will give live performances of their best hits. The festival will feature a full lineup of food trucks, craft cocktails, garden games and activations. Wilson was voted singer of the year 2022 by the Country Music Association and was the Academy of Country Music as the new female artist of the year 2022. Platinum-selling band Parmalee were nominated by the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and have earned nearly a million on-demand streams since their debut. Smith’s multi-week, platinum-certified hit “Whiskey On You” was hailed by publication Country Now as the “breakup song of the summer” and has amassed nearly 230 million on-demand streams worldwide. world since its release. Dean’s work landed on the Billboard Hot 100 list and was used in the soundtrack to Netflix’s “The Ice Road” and “Yellowstone.” His single “Don’t Come Lookin'” has amassed 80 million streams. Several levels of tickets are available. General admission price starts at $48 and does not include food or beverage purchases. Children 12 and under are free to attend. VIP tickets cost $285. The ULTRA VIP package is $996 and includes two passes. VIP ticket holders have access to exclusive accommodation and entertainment, including a fully equipped bar, access to a standing pit near the stage, shaded areas with cooling misters, restrooms, VIP-only games and more. Ticket prices will gradually increase closer to the event date. The event will take place at the park, a site west of the football stadium and racecourse. For the latest updates on festival activations, ticket prices, venue information, event parking tips and more, visit Forty8live.com.

