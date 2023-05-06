Will Smith deserves Hollywood comeback after slap in the face – says actor pal Cedric The Entertainer

Will Smith deserves a Hollywood comeback after infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor’s close pal Cedric The Entertainer has claimed.

Smith, 54, sent shockwaves around the world when he slapped Rock, 58, on stage after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head – resulting in a 10-year ban from the ceremony – after finally winning the Best Actor gong. .

Neighborhood star Cedric, real name Cedric Antonio Kyles, 59, also told DailyMail.com exclusively that he thinks the couple will make amends, but not in the near future.

He added that the slap was the result of a bitter, long-term feud between the couple stemming from years of problems – not just the joke of the night about his wife Jada.

Lamenting efforts to undo Smith’s career, Cedric said: People are human beings and they make human mistakes.

So this idea of ​​cutting people out of their lives and saying they can’t exist anymore or they shouldn’t exist anymore, I think that’s a bridge too far. And this is usually done in the direction of blind Internet power.

Shock: Will Smith deserves a Hollywood comeback after infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, says actor’s close pal Cedric The Entertainer

Candid: Neighborhood star Cedric, real name Cedric Antonio Kyles, 59, also told DailyMail.com exclusively that he thinks the pair will make amends but not in the near future (pictured 2021)

It’s people who aren’t really into it, who just give an opinion for now, and then they jump on the wave and they create this thing that rushes at you and makes you look like the worst human being in the world. .

When it was a mistake, it was a mistake.

He continued: For me, I think the idea of ​​canceling people for any type of act, if it’s not doing something to children, or a woman as a man, still once, if you’re just creating an act, driving while intoxicated or adultery, all those things for which people want to cancel people; I feel like, again, we’re not giving ourselves enough opportunities to be human.

Cedric believes Smith’s assault was prompted by a long-term issue of Rock joking about his career in the past, not the one-liner on his hair.

He admitted it was a strange moment for Smith’s temper to explode on the biggest night of his career.

But the comedian feels that the two men have suffered from this moment.

He said: A lot of people thought it was the joke itself, but obviously there were real nuances that led to this kind of behavior, especially from Will Smith and Chris Rock, to be honest.

Eventually, as men, there’s some degree of, both had big downfalls because of it.

Digs: He added the slap was the result of a bitter long-term feud between the couple stemming from years of problems – not the joke of the night about his wife Jada (pictured November 2022)

One had the kind of physical experience that happened to them, and the other saw the repercussions and saw that they were seen in a different way.

“Because we all feel like badass sometimes, you’ll be like, oh, that guy told me that.” I will do it.

But you don’t know how anyone would really react to this or if this situation would be detrimental to who you are.

He also believes both stars suffered from the incident, with Rock’s humiliation following the attack also affecting him mentally.

Cedric added that the unease between Smith and Rock has been deep for some time, so any sort of peace “won’t necessarily happen in the short term.”

He said: I feel like, again, it was certain things that the lines were crossed, like real lines.

I think we would like the world to be a place where we could just overcome it and get past it.

But again, when people draw lines in the sand, sometimes we have these tough arguments that we’re going to have to deal with that we may not be ready to deal with. But I’m encouraged that they will get there though.

Cédric added that he was delighted to have Smith back on the set of the blockbuster Bad Boys 4.

He believes that time will allow the two stars to make peace.

For the most part, they will keep moving forward in a short period of time.

Bad Boys back: Cedric added that he was delighted to have Smith back on the set of blockbuster Bad Boys 4 (pictured with co-star Martin Lawrence)

They can talk about it and get away with it.

But it’s one of those things like a family argument, just calm down until someone makes some good food and we sit down and eat. And then we’re like that’s what happened. All right. So I believe we are getting closer to that moment.

In his Netflix special earlier this year, Rock slammed Smith for moving anger. He said: Will Smith practices selective outrage.

“Anyone who really knows knows I had nothing to do with this shit. I had no tangles.

Rock reportedly refused to accept Smith’s apology or his efforts to make peace.

Chris’ long-awaited public response to being slapped by Smith has been met with much praise – with some calling it the ‘best brutal takedown’ in history.

An industry source told People that Rock is “going high from the Netflix special.”

They added: “He said what he needed to say and doesn’t give a damn about the reaction anyway.” He is not worried.

“People were waiting [Rock’s] reaction for a year. For the most part, I think it was well received. People don’t expect a Chris Rock coating.

Response: On his Netflix special, Rock verbally fired back at Smith a year after the incident that saw Smith banned from the Academy.

During his new Netflix stand-up special, Rock verbally fired back at Smith a year after the incident that saw Smith banned from the Academy.

In a nearly two-minute segment, Rock shot Smith’s decision to slap him onstage during the awards show, making Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith the butt of his infidelity joke.

“Everyone called him ab**ch, and who is he hitting? Me,’ Rock joked to a crowd that included a friend of Meghan Markle’s who was spotted laughing backstage, according to Page 6.

The comedian also took aim at the former ‘Suits’ actress during his special, saying she was ‘acting like a fool’ for not realizing the royals were the ‘OGs of racism’.

Rock’s rant has since been applauded on social media as “the best/perfect way” to get back to Smith for the moment that changed both of their careers.

The comedian made viewers and live viewers wait until the final ten minutes of “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” before addressing the slap.

Deliberate? Fans have slammed Chris Rock for “deliberately” choosing the city of Baltimore – the hometown of Jada Pinkett Smith – to film his new Netflix special

“You all know what happened to me, getting punched by Suge Smith,” the comedian joked. Rock said, “It still hurts. I have ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.’

Bringing Jada onto the show, he addressed her affair and her frustration at being the one who “carried the brunt” of the couple’s marital issues.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said, winking at the title of the special.

“Anyone who really knows knows I had nothing to do with it. I had no tangles. She hurt him more than he hurt me.

Cédric spoke before taking part in the 16th edition of the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Los Angeles. The event, which brought together many movie, TV and music stars, came in support of Lopez’s long fundraising campaign.

The mission of the George Lopez Foundation is to create positive and lasting change for underprivileged children, adults and military families facing educational and health challenges, as well as to raise community awareness of kidney disease and to organ donation.

Funds raised will help send over 250 children with kidney failure to a one-week Kidney Failure and Transplant Summer Camp.

For more details visit https://georgelopezfoundation.org/