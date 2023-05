Hollywood stars such as Charlize Theron and Melissa McCarthy join LGBTQ groups for pro-drag telethon

A large collection of Hollywood stars, including Charlize Theron Melissa McCarthy and Sarah Silverman are set to appear on an upcoming telethon to support LGBTQ groups facing what they see as the “demonization of drag culture”. The live telethon, titled “Drag Isnt Dangerous,” is a joint Hollywood and LGBTQ event featuring celebrity appearances and drag queen performances, with the goal of raising money for several major LGBTQ groups. Groups seeking to benefit include Black Queer Town Hall, GLAAD, Trixie Cosmetics, OUTtv and SERV Vodka. CRITICS EXPLODE OVER US NAVY’S USE OF DRAG QUEEN TO SOLVE RECRUITMENT CRISIS: ‘WHAT NOT TO DO’ These gay advocacy groups have partnered with the Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) to bring Hollywood talent into the event. Additionally, the long list of stars who will be making the appearance event includes Idina Menzel, Jesse Eisenberg Elizabeth Banks and many others. In a recent statement, Eisenberg expressed his personal support for drag queens and the telethon, saying, “The recent demonization of drag culture has been very upsetting and completely shocking to me. I had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past few years.” The goal of “Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” which airs this Sunday, is to raise funds that will supposedly help these LGBTQ groups survive the wave of stigma against drag queens they claim is being exploited by right-wing Christians. Specifically, the event raises funds to combat bills being pushed in red states like Tennessee and Texas to regulate drag performances in public spaces so minors are not exposed to them. ‘ANT-MAN’ ACTRESS EVANGELINE LILLY SAYS SOCIETY ‘VILLAINIZES MASCULINITY’ AND ‘APPLAUDS FEMININITY’ IN MEN The bills represent a conservative reaction to the growing trend of drag queens performing in front of children as well as the Drag Queen Storytime orient yourself. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, PEG co-founder Jacob Slane said, “We’re sick of it. These bans aren’t just about trans people or drag performers. It’s a systematic enslavement of LGBTQ people. “ He added: “Through the Drag Isnt Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest gospel slur of the day. We want raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The show airs Sundays at 7 p.m. EST on dragisntdangerous.com. It will be co-hosted by drag queen “Peppermint” and comedian Justin Martindale.

