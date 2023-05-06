Laura Briggs: Enough with the gender police

Published: 05/05/2023 16:07:43
J. M. Sorrells Chronicle, Misogyny as Entertainment and Law [Gazette, May 3], claimed to defend Northampton’s lesbian history against organizers of this year’s Pride who affirmed trans lives and drag performers. For me, as someone whose lesbian history in Northampton in the 80s included slurs about pretending to be a man, I have to say that this column erased a lot more lesbian history than it does asserted.
We have always been queer, trans, badly dressed, butch, femme, androgynous and non-binary. We and our queer brethren never fit binary gender categories as well as Sorrell claims. I couldn’t understand the columns claiming drag = blackface (analogy is not analysis. What makes them the same?) or the detour to Brazil (where anti-trans politics and anti-gay is deeply right-wing, and American philosopher, feminist, and queer theorist Judith Butler was burned in effigy for being too masculine and for organizing a conference on democracy). But then I had to stop at the line that said the violent threat of gang rape [is] a trans tactic against feminists of all kinds. It’s just baseless nonsense and hate speech, the kind of ugliness that fascinates the people of MAGA.
I don’t know who the transgender leaders Sorrell says have failed to speak out against misogyny, but it goes without saying that many feminist scholars, artists, and activists are also trans people, drag kings, and drag queens. queens. As Sorrell likely knows, the questions she raises about competing trans female athletes aren’t straightforward enough to answer on Twitter, and the International Olympic Committee and other sports bodies that specify competition categories by gender /gender didn’t just wake up one day and decide that men could compete as women. Research on trans female athletes two years post-transition and with lower testosterone levels than many cis women was compelling, they appear to have no gender-based advantage.
Enough with the genre police. It’s not clear to me why he belongs in the Gazette, and he certainly doesn’t belong in Pride. Has Sorrell forgotten his story? It’s the anniversary of a 1969 riot against police at the Stonewall Inn which was led by drag queens and trans folxes.
Laura Briggs
Northampton
