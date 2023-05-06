Book Review | 1980s: The decade of kitsch and melodrama in Bollywood cinema

The author of this captivating book was at university at the time and cinema was his passion.

The period from the late 1940s, after India’s independence, to the 1970s is considered by film historians to be the golden age of Hindi cinema. Some of our most iconic films were produced during this time, Awara, mother india, pyaasa, Mughal-e-Azam, Pakeezah and of course, Sholay.

There is also some consensus that the decade that followed, the 1980s, were terrible years for Indian cinema. The muses were retired and the movies were almost uniformly bad. The movie theatres, built some fifty years earlier, had fallen into disrepair from the rats. You had to be very brave to use their toilets.

As far as the movies go, there was little plot but there was plenty of punch. This movies. They were intended for the male front benches only while the middle class stayed home and watched pirated videos of foreign films, Pakistani soap operas and the few good Hindi films that continued to be made.

Little is written about this decade and for this reason Avijit Ghoshs When Ardh Satya met Himmatwala is all the more welcome. The title of the book says it all, Govind Nihalanis Ardh Satya was among a handful of eighties movies to watch. It was made on a shoe chain and was a surprising success. Om Puri gave the performance of his life as a compromised cop.

The biggest hit of the decade was Himmatwala who came from the south and brought with him Sridevi and her thundering thighs. As Ghosh says, she became a staircase to heaven for millions of sweaty moviegoers in sweatier theaters. Jitendra, who is not an average dancer either, was the hero of the movie. Ardh Satya was sublime, Himmatwala was ridiculous.

The author of this captivating book was at university at the time and cinema was his passion. He remembers everything he saw during those days, with whom and where. He waited impatiently with his friends for the opening of the ticket office, taking turns to queue. They weren’t particularly particular about what they saw, Thodisi Bewafaiwhich was packed with ladies during the afternoon shows barely watchable Paanch Qaidi.

Today, Ghosh writes about films for a major newspaper. He is the person in the press room that the editor turns to when he needs the obituaries of anyone involved in the films. When he is asked by a publisher to write a book on the cinema of the 1980s, he accepts the mission with delight.

It was a time when the film industry was struggling to survive. Every family that could afford it had a television set with a VCR attached. Memory? They watched with impunity pirated tapes that could be rented in all neighborhoods.

Sometimes these videos were available from the first day the films were released in theaters. The copies were often terrible, surreptitiously filmed by someone in a movie theatre. Televisions had gone from black and white to color. Producers were reduced to making treadmill movies that catered to the underclass who didn’t own televisions and students who needed a break from hostels.

Films continued to be made in record numbers by night producers hoping for success. In 1985 alone, 185 films were released, a record number that surpassed the previous record of 183 films in 1947.

A handful of stars were in high demand. Mithun Chakraborty starred in over a hundred films in the ten years following the eighties. Govinda was a draw, popular at the box office but not so popular with his colleagues. He had a notorious habit of arriving late for shoots, making even the most experienced artists wait for hours. There was a good reason, he worked four shifts a day.

But it was Amitabh Bachchan who was the star of the 80s playing the angry young man again and again. His character was invented by the writing team of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and four directors, Prakash Mehra, Yash Chopra, Manmohan Desai and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Soon audiences were bored even with his films and by the late 80s his films too were doing poorly at the box office. Principal Azad Hoon, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Tofan And Jaadugar were flops.

The 1980s were somewhat redeemed by a handful of good films. Besides Ardh Satyathere was Salam Bombay (Mira Nair), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (Kundan Shah) Kaluga (Shyam Benegal), Why is Albert Pinto angry? (Saaed Mirza) and Sai Paranjpyes Chashme Buddoor. These low-budget films were made with actors willing to work for less. Critics have called the films , parallel cinema, or arthouse. Some of them have found their way onto TV screens abroad and won awards at international film festivals.

In 1983, actor Ajay Devgn and director Sajid Khan were friends at Mithibai College in Andheri when they saw Himmatwala. Thirty years later, they teamed up to remake the film. He failed. Times and tastes had changed.

When Ardh Satya met Himmatwala

By Avijit Ghosh

talking tiger

pp.392, Rs.599

