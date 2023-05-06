Other places where you have already seen the actors

Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge step for any actor, and with the franchise’s reputation, it’s no surprise that many young and up-and-coming actors are looking to make their big break in the industry here. Marvel has created some exciting new projects to push the franchise forward after Avengers: End of Game. One of these projects happens to be the series, Ms. Marvel. Captain Marvel made his long-awaited debut in 2019 and this expansion of the “Marvel” universe should be a must-watch for any MCU fan.





The show follows a young girl named Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, who feels like she doesn’t fit in, like an outsider. With her undying love for superheroes in full force, Kamala is shocked to be given the powers she’s long admired and the task of becoming a hero herself. This new generation of Marvel heroes is like a breath of fresh air. With the new movie, Wonders hitting the big screen later this year, let’s see the cast of Ms. Marvel and where you may have seen the cast before.

Iman Vellani

Disney Platform Distribution

At just 20 years old, the star of Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, has taken the world of Marvel entertainment by storm. As much as MCU likes to bring every big-name actor into its cinematic universe as a weird rite of passage, the introduction of new and upcoming talent is just as refreshing for the franchise.

Vellani makes her acting debut as the star of Ms. Marvel and she couldn’t be more perfect. While we don’t have any material ahead of the release of the Marvel series, it’s time to look ahead to future projects, including Wonders, Avengers: Kang DynastyAnd Avengers: Secret Wars.

Yasmine Fletcher

marvel studios

With such a young cast of small-group actors and actresses, it’s crazy that so many of them could pull off such fantastic performances with seemingly little experience. Yasmine Fletcher plays Nakia Bahadir in Ms. Marvel. However, prior to the 2022 series, Fletcher had roles in other projects, including the comedy indie rye ham in 2019, the Disney Channel movie Upside down magic in 2020, as well as the movie 2021 let us in.

Matt Lintz

marvel studios

Even in such a short time in the business for this young actor, Matt LintzThe role of Bruno definitely did its job. Lintz has a very impressive resume as an actor. If he looked a little familiar when you look Ms. Marvel for the first time, here’s why. Lintz is probably best known for his role as Henry on the hit AMC show The Walking Dead as well as in movies like pixel in 2015 and 2011 A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song with Lucy Hale.

Mehwish Hayat

marvel studios

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani actress who plays Aisha in Ms. Marvel. Every project could call for a seasoned professional to keep everything tied together, and Hayat has the credentials for that. With his specialty in TV and Urdu films, you may have seen Hayat in the 2017 romantic comedy Punjab Nahi Jaungi as Amal, in the 2016 romance film actor in lawor even in her film debut as Marina in 2015 Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

Fawad Khan

marvel studios

Fawad Khan is a highly decorated Pakistani actor, writer, producer and singer who graced our screens as Hasan in Ms. Marvel. Prior to his role in the MCU, Khan made his acting debut in the 2001 sitcom Jutt and Bond. Since then, he has also had roles in other projects, including the romantic series Zindagi Gulzar Haithe drama Humsafarand the action movie of 2022 The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Mohan Kapoor

marvel studios

Culture and representation are obviously important messages in this series and the diversity of the cast is the first step. Mohan Kapoor is an Indian actor who mainly works in Hindi entertainment. He played Dr. Anand Malhotra in the drama Savitri Devi College and HospitalAbhay Bhatnagar in 2021 Crewand of course, Yusuf Khan in Ms. Marvel.

Rishabh Shah

marvel studios

Rishabh Shah plays Kamran in the Marvel series. Although he is still a young actor at the start of his career, you might recognize him from his other projects. He appeared in the 2022 film Revengestarred as Varun in the romantic comedy Indian sweets and spicesand plays Jay Farrow in the Netflix thriller Obsession.

Laurel Marsden

marvel studios

Laurel Marsden is just one of the upcoming young rising stars Ms. Marvel. The show, like any Marvel project, can act as a stepping stone in an actor’s career. Marsden plays Zoe Zimmer in the series and Kara in the 2020 thriller Survive. If you’re curious about his most recent projects, Marsden stars as Amy in the new horror flick The Pope’s Exorcist.

Alysia Reiner

marvel studios

Alysia Reiner is an actress that many of us recognize. When she appeared as Sadie in Ms. Marvel, we knew we knew her from somewhere. from her role of Natalie Figueroa in the iconic Netflix drama series Orange is the new black to her starring role as Tina in a comedy film Egg, Reiner is the kind of actress who truly understands a mission. Also in his resume are The vicious kind in 2009, 2016 EquityAnd So cold the river in 2022.

Farhan Aktar

marvel studios

Farhan Aktar is an Indian actor and Hindi film star. In Ms. Marvel, he plays the character of Waleed. Akhtar is a seasoned actor, writer, producer, and director who has a filmography to back up his talents. With countless schemes in his back pocket to draw experience from, Akhtar is a face you might have already recognized if you are familiar with Hindi movies and entertainment. Some of these projects include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where he plays Imraan, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where he plays the role of Milkha, and in Tofan like Aju.

Zenobia Shroff

marvel studios

Zenobia Shroff is a wonderful actress to recognize. She plays Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel. However, you might also recognize her as Sharmeen in the romantic comedy The big sickrita’s mom in romcom 2021 7 daysand even as Roxanne in the 2008 film Little Zizou.