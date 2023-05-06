Amber Heard reportedly ‘left’ Hollywood and moved to Spain





Aquaman Star Amber Heard is said to have left Hollywood and moved to Spain less than a year after ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against the actor ended.

Speak Daily mail, the 37-year-old actor has “left” Hollywood and quietly settled in Spain with his two-year-old daughter, Oonagh. “She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise,” a friend of Heard’s told the outlet. “I don’t think she’s in any rush to get back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll probably be back when the time is right for the right project.” The actor, who is best known for playing Mera in the DC Universe, sold his home in Yucca Valley, California in July 2022. She now reportedly owns a home outside of Madrid. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Isn’t Happy the Studio Changed His Story According to the Daily Mail, Heard hasn’t worked since filming the upcoming 19th century supernatural thriller In the fire in the spring of 2022. The actor, whose first leading role was in the horror film All the boys love Mandy Lane (2006), is best known for playing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman-loving warrior princess Mera in the DCU. She has appeared as a DC character in four DC films: Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and the next Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Despite reports claiming she was cut from the Aquaman sequel, Heard is still set to appear in upcoming blockbusters with the actor appearing in footage that screened at CinemaCon 2023.

The Depp-Heard lawsuit turned heads last year Depp’s high-profile $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife began in April 2022 and ended the following June. The lawsuit centered on a Heard editorial published in The Washington Post, which Depp says hurt his career by portraying him as an aggressor. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the latter of which is limited to $350,000 by Virginia state law. Heard also received $2 million in compensatory damages. After Depp and Heard made separate appeals of each other’s wins, the two sides reached a settlement in December 2022. RELATED: George Clooney Says Johnny Depp & Mark Wahlberg Regret Turning Down Ocean’s Eleven Johnny Depp stars in upcoming biopic While Heard has chosen to step back from the spotlight, Depp is trying to get back in front. The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies, has a new movie coming out in France this month, Jeanne du Barry, about the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the Court of Versailles. Depp plays Louis XV while screenwriter, director and producer Maïwenn plays the main character, Madame du Barry. The biographical drama film will be released in French theaters on May 16. Source: Daily mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/report-amber-heard-quit-hollywood-moved-to-spain/

