The Romantics and the Rise and Fall of the Bollywood Brand
The Romanticsmanufactured by Smriti Mundhra (also the manufacturer ofIndian Matchmaking) traces the evolution of Bollywood through the lens of YRF Films. Spanning four one-hour episodes, it covers the life and legacy of Yash Chopra and later his son Aditya. From the early days of working for his brother to becoming the man who arguably defined Bollywood as it is, the series provides insight into the spirit of the creative force that was Yash Chopra, through interviews with his family and people. who worked with him. One of the docuseries’ greatest triumphs was the interview Mundhra was able to score with infamously media-shy Aditya Chopra, who learned his craft on his father’s film sets and took painstaking plot notes. of the film, the creation of the public and the box. office performance as a young child, who gave the world some of cinema’s most iconic pieces likeDilwale Dhulania Le Jaengethen turned YRF into one of India’s biggest studios.
It is interesting to see the juxtaposition of the films with the socio-political conditions of the country at the time. From the angry young man inDeewarduring the emergency period of the 1970s to the post-liberalization westward gaze and NRI craze of the 1990sDilwale Dhulhani Le Jaengeit shows how cinema has contributed to the making of India’s national myth and how Bollywood has so far been able to understand the pulse of the country.This partly explains why cinema occupies such a central place in daily life in India. It is the art form of ordinary people.
The series tries to be more than just lip service to Hindi cinema by tackling topics like nepotism (which is an interesting conversation to have in India, if people on either side of the debate had something wrong). ‘smart to say) when talking about Yash Chopra’s younger son, Uday Chopra, who had a rather unsuccessful acting career and the threat of foreign studios with the rise of globalization, albeit on a superficial level (the the fact that it was produced by YRF may have played a role). The series – in the vein of many currently produced documentaries – is above all a highly scenic benevolent look at YRF and by extension Bollywood. Which begs the question – why now?
Bollywood has had, to say the least, a tough few years now. With the rise of streaming and the gluttony of content now available worldwide, the industry has faced fierce competition that it may not have been ready for. After the pandemic, the films he relied on to be the lifelines as Aamir Khan’s starer Lal Singh Chadha, turned out to be disappointments. The industry itself, which has always been liberal and secular, has found itself caught in the crosshairs of the country’s rising far-right politics. However, perhaps one of the main reasons can be gauged from the docuseries itself. It’s interesting to hear Chopra recount how, while filming her first film,Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jaenge, at 23, he reserved the sets for young people only. A little later in the series, you hear him recount again, in his forties, trying to make another film that he hoped to reach young people with.befikrewhich was both a critical and box office disappointment.The series also shines a light on an industry that’s struggling to connect with its audience. It sounds like an industry that has become too comfortable in its bubble, too closed off to listen to new voices, and too scared to take risks.
A few minutes after the start of the first episode, Shah Rukh Khan, one of the greatest – if notTHEbiggest stars in the industry, says: “Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth”.Pathanehis last film to be released in March 2023, under the YRF banner, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films.So maybe the state of Bollywood right now is more of a sleep than a demise.
