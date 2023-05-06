Johnny Depp announces a major comeback and will pay tribute to the project’s legendary actor





Actor Johnny Depp is about to make a big comeback. For a while, many fans wondered what might be next for actor Johnny Depp. THE Pirates of the Caribbean The actor, who has become synonymous with his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, has settled out of court with his ex-wife Amber Heard – who paid him $1million following the defamation lawsuit – and lives now in Europe focusing on his career. Now, with the lawsuits behind him, many fans have wondered if a return to Disney might be in order.Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) grossed over $654 million worldwide to critical acclaim. The film starred Depp as the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, alongside Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. The success of the first film led to a series of sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: Fountain of Youth (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). In total, the franchise has grossed over $4.5 billion combined. Depp is set to star in a new movie titled Jeanne DuBarry, which will be released at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, but it looks like the actor is set to do more than star in the film. We already knew Depp was going to perform a set of songs at the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert later this month, but a new report from Deadline indicates that it also has more up its sleeve. Russell Crowe will be honored with the prestigious Crystal Globe for his outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. To commemorate his achievements, the festival will screen a 20th anniversary presentation of Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, a film that earned Crowe a Golden Globe nomination. In addition to his recognition, Crowe will take the stage with his band, Indoor Garden Party, for a special performance at the festival’s opening concert on June 30. Additionally, the opening ceremony will feature the premiere of Karlovy Vary’s latest original trailer, featuring Johnny Depp. These unique trailers have become a festival signature, paying tribute to notable guests and winners from previous editions. Directed by Ivan Zachari, this trailer will mark Depp as the 18th person to appear in a specially created trailer for the event. Depp himself previously attended KVIFF in 2021, despite controversy in Hollywood due to allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard. During his visit, he presented two films he produced: the documentary Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan and the drama Minamata. With Depp’s return in this trailer, it indicates that there may be more interest in his future among the main cast than we might have thought. Many Hollywood executives are involved with the international film festival, and the fact that Depp appears in a trailer tells us that his return to Hollywood may be more likely than many would have thought. Inside the Magic will keep you up to date with the latest Johnny Depp news and more.

