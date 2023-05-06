Carrie Fisher receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day, May 4. The award was accepted by his daughter, Billie Lourd. Carrie Fisher receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Carrie Fisher received her posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4. She was best known for playing Princess and General Leia Organa in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, revisiting the role in more recent films as well. Family, friends and fans gathered in Hollywood for the event. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, attended the awards ceremony and played a part in the “Star Wars” universe. On Thursday, she accepted the star on her mother’s behalf. Previously, she also played Resistance Lt. Connix alongside her mother in the later Skywalker saga films. According Star Wars news, Lourd recalls realizing the intense and widespread affection Carrie Fisher fans had for her mother and the famous character she played, Princess Leia, when she attended a “Star Wars” convention when she was child. It was the first time I realized how widespread and deep people’s love for Leia was, she said. People lined up for hours just to meet her. People had tattoos of her. People named their children after him. People had stories of how she saved their lives. It was a side of my mother that I had never seen before and it was magical. Mark Hamill also attended the event. He is best known for playing Luke Skywalker and receiving several awards and nominations for voice acting performances in different media including anime series and video games. He received his star in 2018 for his exceptional work. Today, May 4, is Carrie Frances Fisher Day, Hamill said at the start of the ceremony, which was also attended by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and JJ Abrams, the director of “Star Wars: The The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Both Hamill and Lourd commented on Fisher in life. Hamill recalled that she “was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years and brutally frank. May 4 May 4th is considered Star Wars Day because May the 4th resembles May the Force (Being With You). It is celebrated annually by Star Wars fans and now Disney and Lucasfilm. In Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, it’s called Black Spire Day, honoring the founding of Batuu Outpost. This year, the May the 4th collection hit shopDisney in April and is now available at Disneys Hollywood Studios. New Black Spire Outpost t-shirts have also been released. Check out the full list of May 4 food and beverage deals at Walt Disney World Resort. Read our Wookiee Cookie and Darth Vader Cupcake review. The Oi-Oi puff also returned to Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. What do you think of Fisher receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? We would love to read your opinions in the comments below. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

