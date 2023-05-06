Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: My mother died years ago. I have an older sister, Nadine. Following my mother’s death, with my father’s blessing, Nadine and I shared mom’s jewelry. My sister almost immediately began rummaging through cupboards and drawers and removing items from our parents’ house whenever she visited our father.
Dad asked me if I wanted any particular items that belonged to Mom. I mentioned three things, but told him I didn’t want to take anything from his house until he died. I thought it would be disrespectful to do otherwise.
Nadine hosted a wedding shower for her future daughter-in-law and gave her two antique items that had been mothers – items I recognized immediately. I felt upset that she hadn’t at least told me about them before giving them away. I have the only granddaughter and I may have wanted to pass these items on to her.
After the shower, I spoke with my father. He agreed that before Nadine gave them, she should have asked him or me if either of us wanted them. Am I wrong to be upset about this or should I just let it go? — HEARTSICKNESS IN THE WEST
DEAR HEARTSICK: I will be direct. Most young people today don’t want heritage items – they prefer new, modern and contemporary things. I was recently at a rich old man’s memorial. He had spent most of his life (not to mention millions of dollars) on rugs, antique furniture, and other collectibles. I heard an antique dealer talk about how over the past 20 years the market for these things has taken a dive.
Your sister was wrong to take your mother’s property without consulting you or your father first, but if it causes a rift in the family, let it go.
DEAR ABBY: We are a group of neighbors with the same breed of dog, and we go for a walk every Saturday morning. All of our dogs are well behaved except one – a young, unneutered male who is very active and bumps into anything that moves. Its owners are against castration. This dog especially attacks our sterilized dog, who tries to resist him, in vain. We often have to intervene.
The owners try to curb his behavior, but aren’t consistent enough to make it stick. On top of that, when they leave, they expect one of the families in the group to provide free dog sitting and are rarely available to reciprocate. The couple are generally nice, but just have bad dog manners. So far, we are monitoring them sparingly because of this issue. What else can we do? — DOGGONE TIRED OF THIS
DEAR TIRED DOGGONE: The owners of this horny animal are irresponsible and misguided. Their unneutered dog has become a nuisance. Instead of tolerating the bad behavior, tell your other neighbors about the problem, if you haven’t already. The owners of the offending dog must be excluded from the group. If that doesn’t happen, walk your dog in a different direction and stop sitting for him.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
