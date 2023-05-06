Entertainment
Investors owed 2 million in Bollywood bond deal drama
Dispute over bond deal offered by one of India’s biggest Bollywood film groups escalates after it failed to pay UK investors more than 2m in interest
Song and dance: Eros admitted the complex restructuring of a 50 million bond issue had been delayed
A row over a bond deal offered by one of India’s biggest Bollywood film groups has escalated after it failed to pay British investors more than 2million in interest the company owed them.
Eros also admitted that the complex restructuring of a 50 million euro bond issue had been delayed.
Bondholders are angry after the Indian company run by the ultra-wealthy Lulla family, one of the country’s best-known business dynasties, repeatedly missed payment deadlines, citing problems sending money in the UK.
The group also disclosed that negotiations are underway with the Bank of India and other organizations over debts it owes elsewhere.
Eros launched a 50 million bond on the stock exchange in 2014.
The Lullas restructured the deal in 2021 and in March this year asked bondholders if they could do the same, offering to buy back up to half the bonds at 60p a pound, increasing the annual interest from 8.5% to 9% cents and postponing the repayment of bonds from April this year to 2026.
Bondholders agreed to new terms under which they could receive up to 15 million.
But they have not yet found out how many bonds Eros will buy back and when they will receive their money. A first April 12 deadline was missed, a second April 28 deadline was also missed, and investors are now concerned that even though the company has promised to pay bondholders by May 15, that deadline will not be missed. more respected.
Many have appealed to the trustee, M&G, for answers, as the role of the investment firm is to liaise between the investors and the Indian firm and ensure that communication between the two parties is ” effective and efficient”.
The company, which took over last month, is said to be in talks with Eros.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also been criticized.
Some think that Eros should never have been allowed to list his obligations here in the first place.
The FCA would not comment on the Eros bond, but it is aware of the issues raised by investors and may investigate the matter if it believes the rules have been breached.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-12054095/Investors-owed-2m-Bollywood-bond-deal-drama.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Investors owed 2 million in Bollywood bond deal drama
- ClubSpark / All Stars / Course
- Coronation of King Charles III: the best fashion looks
- First Horizon stock tanks amid wider rout for regional banks WSOC TV
- Nvidia Uses Neural Networks for Revolutionary Texture Compression Method
- The relationship between long telomeres and longevity is a heartwarming story, research results
- They detect shipments of Chinese origin contaminated with fentanyl; AMLO will seek Xi Jinping’s collaboration to stop drug trafficking
- Eight of Trump’s fake GOP voters accept immunity deals in Georgia election interference probe
- Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure
- Google and Apple work together to tackle unwanted tracking
- Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stabilize in Waterloo area
- Jokowi’s main tactic reveals facts about damaged roads in Lampung