Investors owed 2 million in Bollywood bond deal drama

A row over a bond deal offered by one of India’s biggest Bollywood film groups has escalated after it failed to pay British investors more than 2million in interest the company owed them.

Eros also admitted that the complex restructuring of a 50 million euro bond issue had been delayed.

Bondholders are angry after the Indian company run by the ultra-wealthy Lulla family, one of the country’s best-known business dynasties, repeatedly missed payment deadlines, citing problems sending money in the UK.

The group also disclosed that negotiations are underway with the Bank of India and other organizations over debts it owes elsewhere.

Eros launched a 50 million bond on the stock exchange in 2014.

The Lullas restructured the deal in 2021 and in March this year asked bondholders if they could do the same, offering to buy back up to half the bonds at 60p a pound, increasing the annual interest from 8.5% to 9% cents and postponing the repayment of bonds from April this year to 2026.

Bondholders agreed to new terms under which they could receive up to 15 million.

But they have not yet found out how many bonds Eros will buy back and when they will receive their money. A first April 12 deadline was missed, a second April 28 deadline was also missed, and investors are now concerned that even though the company has promised to pay bondholders by May 15, that deadline will not be missed. more respected.

Many have appealed to the trustee, M&G, for answers, as the role of the investment firm is to liaise between the investors and the Indian firm and ensure that communication between the two parties is ” effective and efficient”.

The company, which took over last month, is said to be in talks with Eros.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also been criticized.

Some think that Eros should never have been allowed to list his obligations here in the first place.

The FCA would not comment on the Eros bond, but it is aware of the issues raised by investors and may investigate the matter if it believes the rules have been breached.